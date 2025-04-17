IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans to replace injured Glenn Phillips with Sri Lankan Dasun Shanaka - Reports

Gujarat Titans are likely to rope in former Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for injured Glenn Phillips in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a report in Newswire, sources in Sri Lanka Cricket indicate that Shanaka is set to travel to India soon to join the 2022 IPL champions.

Phillips, who didn't play a single game for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, returned home on April 12 after a groin injury and will not return back. He has sustained an injury while fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Gujarat Titans all-rounder Glenn Phillips has returned to New Zealand following a groin injury he sustained during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6. “Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery,” said a statement from Gujarat Titans.

Shanaka was also a part of the Dubai Capitals side that won the International League T20. Post that, the all-rounder represented Dambulla in a match of National Super League 4-day tournament and Sinhalese Sports Club in another match of Major League Tournament.

Dasun Shanaka records in IPL A part of Gujarat Titans set-up, Shanaka played for Gujarat Titans in 2023 in three matches, scoring 26 runs. However, he didn't get to bowl in either of his three games. Gujarat Titans finished runners-up in IPL 2023 under the leadership of Hardik Pandya.

