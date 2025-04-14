IPL 2025: ‘Guru-Shishya banter’; Rishabh Pant-MS Dhoni’s wholesome moment before LSG vs CSK clash go viral - Watch video

Leading up to the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana stadium, the biggest talking point was not the contrasting forms of the two teams or the player combination either side would deploy.

It was the matchup between the captains of either side, who are at either ends of their playing careers, that made all the noise on social media.

The ‘student’ Rishabh Pant is at the peak of his career now while the ‘master’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni is carrying the burden of his embattled team at the wise age of 43.

Wholesome toss So, it didn’t come as a surprise that the ‘chemistry’ between the duo at the coin toss would be much talked about.

The toss saw a wholesome moment as the two engaged in some banter during the obligatory captain’s pose with Dhoni playfully pushing into Pant before wrapping it up with a hug. Watch here:

My go-to man The interest on the chemistry between the duo was accentuated after Pant reflected on his equation with Dhoni.

At a promotional event, the LSG skipper said: “I’ve learnt a lot from him not just on the field but off it as well. Whenever I have a dilemma, he’s my go-to man. Whenever I am confused, I always go to ‘Bhaiyya’.

“He is someone who allows you to make your own decision and wants you to learn your thought process. He is not someone who imposes his idea upon you. He gives his side of the argument and then allows you to make your own decision.”