IPL 2025: Harshits powerplay spell bamboozles PBKS, KKR bundles out hosts for 111

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 15 (ANI): A fiery powerplay spell by Harshit Rana and some fine fielding by Ramandeep Singh never let Punjab Kings (PBKS) batters roar in their home conditions as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bundled them out for just 111 in 15.3 overs at Mullanpur on Tuesday.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer was up against his former team, which he led to title last year. But with a two-ball duck and a shambolic batting performance to his team's name, it proved to be a nightmare.

After opting to bat first, PBKS was off to a fine start. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran came out all guns blazing.

The duo feasted on Vaibhav Arora's pace, taking him down for 20 runs, with three fours and a six, with Prabhsimran being the aggressor.

However, the combo of Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh, the fielder, kickstarted PBKS's downfall, as Priyansh (22 in 12 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (0) were dismissed in same over. PBKS was 39/2 in 3.4 overs.

In the fifth over, Josh Inglis was cleaned up by Varun Chakravarthy for just two. PBKS was 42/3 in 4.5 overs.

In the final over of the powerplay, Prabhsimran launched Harshit for two sixes, unfazed by the loss of wickets. But once again, Prabhsimran was removed by the duo of Harshit-Ramandeep for 30 in 15 balls, with two fours and three sixes. PBKS was 54/4 at the end of powerplay.

Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell tried stitching a partnership. However, Anrich Nortje got Wadhera (10) caught by Venkatesh Iyer while attempting a flick, at deep square leg. PBKS was 74/5 in 8.4 overs.

It was later on, turn of spinners to dominate as Glenn Maxwell (7) continued his poor run, dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunil Narine also picked up Suryansh Shedge (4) and Marco Jansen (1). PBKS was 86/8 in 11 overs.

Thanks to a six from Shashank Singh, PBKS reached the 100-run mark in 13.3 overs.

In the 16th over, Shashank (18 in 17 balls, with a four and six) and Xavier Bartlett (11 in 15 balls) were dismissed. PBKS was all out for 111 in 15.3 overs.