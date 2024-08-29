IPL 2025: Have LSG kept ₹50 crore for Rohit Sharma? Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka comments

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka addressed rumours of Rohit Sharma joining from Mumbai Indians, commenting on recent speculations about it.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Aug 2024, 01:47 PM IST
IPL 2025: Have LSG kept <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore for Rohit Sharma? Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka comments (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
IPL 2025: Have LSG kept ₹50 crore for Rohit Sharma? Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka comments (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Strong speculation is going on about Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians (MI) and joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who recently hired former India pacer Zaheer Khan as the cricket team's mentor, recently spoke about the rumours.

Sports Tak interviewed Goenka and Khan for its YouTube podcast. The anchor mentioned that Zaheer had worked with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for Mumbai, the franchise Khan was a part of before joining LSG.

Also Read | Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians and joining Punjab Kings?

Goenka first suggested that Lucknow could learn from the Mumbai Indians' mindset, emphasising that MI would never consider themselves defeated until the game was over. He urged LSG to adopt a similar attitude to succeed.

The billionaire also highlighted the importance of self-confidence, suggesting that having belief would lead to more than just being satisfied with reaching the playoffs in IPL; it would push LSG toward winning the title.

The anchor then asked Goenka a direct question: “There are rumours that you’ve kept 50 crore for Rohit Sharma. Is that true?”

Also Read | Rohit opens up on ’complacency’ after ODI series loss against SL, says this

“Tell me one thing. Does anybody know if Rohit Sharma is available at the action? The entire rumour is baseless. We have to see if MI release Rohit Sharma. Then, we have to see if Rohit makes himself available for bidding. Even if he does, how will you manage to get the other 22 players if you spend half of your entire budget on one player?” Goenka said.

‘Is Rohit Sharma on your wishlist?’

“But, is Rohit on your wishlist in case he is available?” the anchor insisted.

Also Read | ‘Audio band karo…’: Rohit Sharma’s folded hand plea to cameraman goes viral

“Everyone has a wishlist to have the best captain and player with you. But, this is like ‘if wishes were horses’. It is not about what I want. It’s about what you can do with available resources. No matter what I wish for, every franchise will wish the same. You’re not going to get everything,” Goenka added.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 01:47 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025: Have LSG kept ₹50 crore for Rohit Sharma? Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka comments

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,757.80
    02:16 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -101.4 (-2.09%)

    Tata Steel

    151.70
    02:17 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -2 (-1.3%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    175.05
    02:17 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.75%)

    Bharat Electronics

    293.45
    02:17 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -6.5 (-2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.83
    02:09 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.89 (8.11%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    6,163.85
    02:09 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    356.4 (6.14%)

    Sonata Software

    661.90
    02:09 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    36.95 (5.91%)

    KEC International

    917.30
    02:09 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    50 (5.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue