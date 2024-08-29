Strong speculation is going on about Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians (MI) and joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who recently hired former India pacer Zaheer Khan as the cricket team's mentor, recently spoke about the rumours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sports Tak interviewed Goenka and Khan for its YouTube podcast. The anchor mentioned that Zaheer had worked with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for Mumbai, the franchise Khan was a part of before joining LSG.

Goenka first suggested that Lucknow could learn from the Mumbai Indians' mindset, emphasising that MI would never consider themselves defeated until the game was over. He urged LSG to adopt a similar attitude to succeed.

The billionaire also highlighted the importance of self-confidence, suggesting that having belief would lead to more than just being satisfied with reaching the playoffs in IPL; it would push LSG toward winning the title.

The anchor then asked Goenka a direct question: “There are rumours that you’ve kept ₹50 crore for Rohit Sharma. Is that true?"

"Tell me one thing. Does anybody know if Rohit Sharma is available at the action? The entire rumour is baseless. We have to see if MI release Rohit Sharma. Then, we have to see if Rohit makes himself available for bidding. Even if he does, how will you manage to get the other 22 players if you spend half of your entire budget on one player?" Goenka said.

‘Is Rohit Sharma on your wishlist?’ “But, is Rohit on your wishlist in case he is available?" the anchor insisted.