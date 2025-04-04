IPL 2025: Head on! Kolkata Knight Riders troll Aussie star Travis Head with brutal statistic, social media goes abuzz

The Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back from the comprehensive defeat they suffered against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium with a superb performance of their own as they beat last year’s finalist Sunrisers Hyderabad. The defending champions cruised to an 80-run win against SRH as they successfully defended 200/6 at their iconic home turf, Eden Gardens.

It was no mean feat as they were up against the big hitters of SRH, who can boast of the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, and Abhishek Sharma to name a few. But the most devastating batsman KKR had to contend with, especially while trying to protect Eden Gardens’s small boundaries, is Aussie star Travis Head. The swashbuckling left handed opener has been a thorn in pretty much everybody’s flesh, especially India’s while playing for Australia.

Known to devastate the ball and the opposition bowlers’ confidence, Head’s stay at the crease was crucial to determine whether KKR could successfully defend the total. And the home side did a number on him, both on and off the field.

KKR dismissed Head for just 4 runs of 2 balls as they went on to win the game comfortably. This was the third time KKR has kept Head quiet and they wasted no time in taking to social media to boast of their record against the explosive Australian opener. They posted a graphic, mid innings, with his scores against them and captioned the post “Head-ing towards the business, right from the start”.

Social Media reacts As expected thanks to the bipartisan nature of the Indian Premier League, KKR fans found the post funny while SRH fans didn’t react too kindly. One user commented: “Headache taken out first. Good bowling KKR” while another chimed in by saying, “Best trolling by KKR handle”.

On the flipside, some users found this post distasteful. One user commented: “Never expected a Tweet like this from Official Handle that too targeting a Player..? So childish & Immature..!” while another echoed the sentiment, stating: “This seems like trolling. Not good if it's coming from an official handle.” Scroll down to see more reactions as many users on X displayed their creativity while responding to Head’s record against KKR.

