IPL 2025: How Bengaluru celebrated RCB's maiden victory over Punjab Kings | Watch video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru bagged their maiden IPL title after beating Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. More than 91,000 fans attended the iconic 132,000-capacity stadium, with a sea of Bengaluru's red and Kohli's jersey number 18 dominating the stands as chants of "Kohli, Kohli" kept ringing throughout the stadium during the game.

When RCB clinched victory, fans celebrated, while King Kohli collapsed on the ground after the win and then got up to be hugged by his teammates as the crowd celebrated their hero. This was RCB's maiden win in the 18 years of the Indian Premier League. RCB reached three finals previously, but all of them ended in defeat.

RCB fans celebrate Videos of fireworks across Bengaluru were observed in videos that surfaced on the Internet. An X user posted the same, with the caption,"Bengaluru is celebrating in style."

Another user posted a video of the fireworks display across the city with the caption, "The mood of Namma Bengaluru right now! This is a night that Bengaluru will remember forever!

Roadshows are a must in celebrations like these, especially when one of the most popular Indian cricketing icons' teams is concerned.

An X user posted a video with the caption, "1st Celebration Scenes From Bengaluru On RCB's Win..." Fans are seen celebrating with the national flag and RCB merchandise.

Videos from ANI show fans celebrating with fireworks, flags, and chants on the streets of Bengaluru.