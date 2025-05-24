IPL 2025: How have Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals fared in the PBKS vs DC rivalry? Full head to head record

The Punjab Kings take on the Delhi Capital at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh stadium in Match 66 of the Indian Premier League.

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 43-run defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, PBKS have leapfrogged the former to second place thanks to a better net run rate.

They will look to take advantage of the situation with a win today, that will massively help the Punjab side in their quest for a top-two finish in the league.

Standing in their way is DC, who have only pride to play for. The Delhi side is fifth in the table with 13 points from as many matches, and will look to sign of IPL 2025 with a win.

The two sides have met each other 33 times in the IPL and the Punjab side have a slight edge. This will be the first time the two sides meet in Jaipur.

Ahead of today's blockbuster game, let us take a look at some key stats.

PBKS vs DC: Head-to-head record in the IPL Total matches played: 33

PBKS wins: 17

DC wins: 15

Tied: 1

Last result: PBKS won by 4 wickets (March 23, 2024)

IPL record at the Sawai Mansingh stadium Total matches played: 62

Matches won batting first: 23

Matches won batting second: 39

Average first innings score: 167

Highest total: 219/5 by PBKS vs Rajasthan Royals - PBKS won by 10 runs

Highest total successfully chased: 215

PBKS vs DC: Most Runs Mayank Agarwal (DC/PBKS) - Innings: 14, Runs: 450, Average: 37.50, Strike rate: 143.31, Highest Score: 99*

David Warner (DC) - Innings: 12, Runs: 434, Average: 39.45, Strike Rate: 151.21, Highest Score: 79

Shikhar Dhawan (DC/PBKS) - Innings: 13, Runs: 418, Average: 38.00, Strike Rate: 148.75, Highest Score: 106*

PBKS vs DC: Most Wickets Bowlers Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI

Axar Patel (PBKS/DC) - Innings: 18, Wickets: 20, Economy Rate: 6.46, Average: 21.55, Best Figures: 2/10

Irfan Pathan (DC/PBKS) - Innings: 12, Wickets: 14, Economy Rate: 7.03, Average: 19.85, Best Figures: 3/24