IPL 2025: How many teams have won title after winning Eliminator? Check complete details

Mumbai Indians will be eyeing their seventh appearance in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The five-time champions are coming into this match after winning against Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator.

Punjab Kings, one the other hand, topped the table after the league stage, before the Shreyas Iyer-led side came down crumbling in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Lifting the title after winning the Eliminator is no mean feat. Considering the kind of form they are in, Mumbai Indians have the potential to do the unthinkable.

Which team won IPL after winning eliminator? Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only team to win an IPL title after winning the Eliminator clash in 2016. The David Warner-led side finished third in the IPL 2016 points table behind Gujarat Lions (first) and RCB (second). The defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Eliminator by 22 runs before edging out Gujarat Lions by four wickets in Qualifier 2.

In the final, Sunrisers Hyderabad pipped a marauding RCB by eight runs to lift their only IPL trophy till date. Five years later, KKR did come close in repeating the feat, but lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final.

Having finished fourth after the league stage, KKR defeated RCB and Delhi Capitals in Eliminator and Qualifier 2 to reach the final. However, they surrendered in front of CSK by 27 runs in the final in Dubai.

If Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians manage to beat Punjab Kings on Sunday, they will be the first team to reach the final after winning the Eliminator since 2021.