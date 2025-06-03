IPL 2025; How much prize money will the winners and runners-up take home?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings contest the final of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here's what the winners and runners-up receive.

Winner: Rs. 20 crore

Runners-up: Rs. 12.5 crore

Third place (Mumbai Indians): Rs. 7 Crore

Fourth place (Gujarat Titans): Rs. 6.5 crore

Most Valuable Player: Rs. 10 Lakh

Orange Cap: Rs. 10 Lakh

Purple Cap: Rs. 10 Lakh

Best catch: Rs. 10 Lakh

Emerging player of the season: Rs. 10 Lakh

Super Striker of the season (Most sixes): Rs. 10 Lakh

Fantasy Player of the season: Rs. 10 Lakh

New IPL winner The Indian Premier League has seen 15 teams, and only 7 of them managed to win the title. One of RCB and PBKS will be the 8th team to join the list.

Past IPL winners

Team Titles Mumbai Indians 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) Chennai Super Kings 5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) Kolkata Knight Riders 3 (2012, 2014, 2024) Rajasthan Royals 1 (2008) Deccan Chargers 1 (2009) Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 (2016) Gujarat Titans 1 (2022)