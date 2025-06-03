IPL 2025; How much prize money will the winners and runners-up take home?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings contest the final of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here's what the winners and runners-up receive.
Winner: Rs. 20 crore
Runners-up: Rs. 12.5 crore
Third place (Mumbai Indians): Rs. 7 Crore
Fourth place (Gujarat Titans): Rs. 6.5 crore
Most Valuable Player: Rs. 10 Lakh
Orange Cap: Rs. 10 Lakh
Purple Cap: Rs. 10 Lakh
Best catch: Rs. 10 Lakh
Emerging player of the season: Rs. 10 Lakh
Super Striker of the season (Most sixes): Rs. 10 Lakh
Fantasy Player of the season: Rs. 10 Lakh
The Indian Premier League has seen 15 teams, and only 7 of them managed to win the title. One of RCB and PBKS will be the 8th team to join the list.
|Team
|Titles
|Mumbai Indians
|5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)
|Chennai Super Kings
|5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3 (2012, 2014, 2024)
|Rajasthan Royals
|1 (2008)
|Deccan Chargers
|1 (2009)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1 (2016)
|Gujarat Titans
|1 (2022)
