Subscribe

IPL 2025; How much prize money will the winners and runners-up take home?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings contest the final of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Livemint
Published3 Jun 2025, 09:48 PM IST
Advertisement
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final in Ahmedabad
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final in Ahmedabad(PTI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings contest the final of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here's what the winners and runners-up receive.

Advertisement

Winner: Rs. 20 crore

Runners-up: Rs. 12.5 crore

Third place (Mumbai Indians): Rs. 7 Crore

Fourth place (Gujarat Titans): Rs. 6.5 crore

Most Valuable Player: Rs. 10 Lakh

Orange Cap: Rs. 10 Lakh

Purple Cap: Rs. 10 Lakh

Best catch: Rs. 10 Lakh

Emerging player of the season: Rs. 10 Lakh

Super Striker of the season (Most sixes): Rs. 10 Lakh

Fantasy Player of the season: Rs. 10 Lakh

New IPL winner

The Indian Premier League has seen 15 teams, and only 7 of them managed to win the title. One of RCB and PBKS will be the 8th team to join the list.

Past IPL winners

TeamTitles
Mumbai Indians5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)
Chennai Super Kings5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)
Kolkata Knight Riders3 (2012, 2014, 2024)
Rajasthan Royals1 (2008)
Deccan Chargers1 (2009)
Sunrisers Hyderabad1 (2016)
Gujarat Titans1 (2022)

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the live updates on RCB VS PBKS IPL 2025 Final and complete scorecard on Livemint
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025; How much prize money will the winners and runners-up take home?
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts