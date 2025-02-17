IPL 2025: How to book tickets online and offline; prices differ depending on venues, check out

The TATA IPL 2025 will begin on March 22 and conclude on May 26. Ten teams will play 74 matches across 14 stadiums in India. With the excitement building, IPL fans have already started booking their tickets. Fans can buy tickets both online and offline, and pre-registration is already open for most venues.

IPL 2025 tickets: How to book online Online booking is the most convenient way to secure IPL tickets. Fans can purchase them through BookMyShow, Paytm and the official IPL website (iplt20.com). They can also buy tickets from the official websites of IPL teams.

To book tickets online, cricket fans must:

Visit the website

Select the match and venue

Choose seating category

Proceed to checkout

Complete the payment

Once the transaction is successful, they receive a confirmation via email or SMS. Due to high demand, tickets sell out quickly, especially for high-profile matches. It is advisable to book tickets early to avoid missing out.

IPL 2025 tickets: How to book offline IPL tickets are also available at stadium box offices and authorised retail outlets for those who prefer purchasing tickets in person. Fans must check availability by visiting the nearest authorised counter to buy tickets offline.

They must provide valid identification (such as Aadhaar, PAN or passport), select their seats and pay using cash, card or digital payment methods.

Once the payment is made, they receive their tickets. Since stadium tickets are limited, it is recommended that you check availability in advance.

IPL 2025 ticket prices Ticket prices for IPL 2025 vary depending on the stadium, seating category and match popularity. General admission tickets are the most affordable while premium and VIP tickets offer additional perks at a higher cost.

The estimated ticket price range is ₹400 to ₹850 for general seats, ₹900 to ₹3,000 for mid-range seats, ₹4,000 to ₹18,000 for premium seats and ₹19,000 and above for VIP tickets.

Some VIP tickets offer benefits like exclusive lounge access, complimentary food and beverages and even meet-and-greet opportunities with players.

The ticket prices also differ depending on the stadium. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai offers tickets ranging from ₹800 to ₹35,000. Eden Gardens in Kolkata has prices between ₹400 and ₹14,000. In Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, tickets range from ₹1,500 to ₹5,000 whereas Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, has tickets priced between ₹1,500 and ₹18,000.

Other stadiums like PCA Mohali, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur have ticket prices ranging from ₹500 to ₹25,000, depending on the seating choice.