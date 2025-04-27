IPL 2025: How will points table look like after April 27 - All possible scenarios explained

IPL 2025; 2nd placed Delhi Capitals host Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 5th placed Mumbai Indians host 6th placed Lucknow Super Giants. A look at the points table based on the combination of results.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published27 Apr 2025, 02:28 PM IST
Indian Premier League trophy (File photo)
Indian Premier League trophy (File photo)(REUTERS)

The 18th edition of Indian Premier League is getting intense. Two points separate the first and the sixth team in the points table

Current top 6

 

PositionTeamMatchesPointsNRR
1Gujarat Titans812+1.104
2Delhi Capitals812+0.657
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru912+0.482
4Punjab Kings911+0.177
5Mumbai Indians910+0.673
6Lucknow Super Giants910-0.054

The table can dramatically alter based on the results of MI vs LSG and DC vs RCB clash.

If LSG and DC win today

PositionTeamMatchesPoints
1Delhi Capitals914
2Gujarat Titans812
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru1012
4Lucknow Super Giants1012
5Punjab Kings911
6Mumbai Indians1010

DC will move to the top of the table. RCB will most likely stay at 3rd based on better NRR, LSG will jump to fourth and MI will slip to 6th.

If MI and DC win today

PositionTeamMatchesPoints
1Delhi Capitals914
2Gujarat Titans812
3Mumbai Indians1012
4Royal Challengers Bengaluru1012
5Punjab Kings911
6Lucknow Super Giants1010

MI already have a better net run rate compared to RCB. MI's win will take them above RCB. DC will move to the top of the table and LSG will remain at 6th in the table.

If LSG and RCB win today

PositionTeamMatchesPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru1014
2Gujarat Titans812
3Delhi Capitals912
4Lucknow Super Giants1012
5Punjab Kings911
6Mumbai Indians1010

RCB will jump to first in the points table. DC will slip to third, LSG will jump to fourth, MI will slip to sixth in the table.

If MI and RCB win today

PositionTeamMatchesPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru1014
2Gujarat Titans812
3Mumbai Indians1012
4Delhi Capitals912
5Punjab Kings911
6Lucknow Super Giants1010

MI currently have a better net run rate compared to DC. MI's win and DC's defeat will take MI to third in the table. DC will slip to fourth in the table.

Two things are certain, Gujarat Titans will end the day at the 2nd place. Punjab Kings will finish the day at the fifth place in the table.

IPL 2025: How will points table look like after April 27 - All possible scenarios explained
