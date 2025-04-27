IPL 2025: How will points table look like after April 27 - All possible scenarios explained

The 18th edition of Indian Premier League is getting intense. Two points separate the first and the sixth team in the points table.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|12
|+1.104
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|12
|+0.657
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|12
|+0.482
|4
|Punjab Kings
|9
|11
|+0.177
|5
|Mumbai Indians
|9
|10
|+0.673
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|10
|-0.054
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|1
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|14
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|12
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|12
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|12
|5
|Punjab Kings
|9
|11
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|10
DC will move to the top of the table. RCB will most likely stay at 3rd based on better NRR, LSG will jump to fourth and MI will slip to 6th.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|1
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|14
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|12
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|12
|4
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|12
|5
|Punjab Kings
|9
|11
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|10
MI already have a better net run rate compared to RCB. MI's win will take them above RCB. DC will move to the top of the table and LSG will remain at 6th in the table.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|14
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|12
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|12
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|12
|5
|Punjab Kings
|9
|11
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|10
RCB will jump to first in the points table. DC will slip to third, LSG will jump to fourth, MI will slip to sixth in the table.
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|14
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|12
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|12
|4
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|12
|5
|Punjab Kings
|9
|11
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|10
MI currently have a better net run rate compared to DC. MI's win and DC's defeat will take MI to third in the table. DC will slip to fourth in the table.
Two things are certain, Gujarat Titans will end the day at the 2nd place. Punjab Kings will finish the day at the fifth place in the table.
