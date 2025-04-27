IPL 2025: How will points table look like after April 27 - All possible scenarios explained

The 18th edition of Indian Premier League is getting intense. Two points separate the first and the sixth team in the points table.

Advertisement

Current top 6

Position Team Matches Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 8 12 +1.104 2 Delhi Capitals 8 12 +0.657 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 12 +0.482 4 Punjab Kings 9 11 +0.177 5 Mumbai Indians 9 10 +0.673 6 Lucknow Super Giants 9 10 -0.054

The table can dramatically alter based on the results of MI vs LSG and DC vs RCB clash.

If LSG and DC win today

Position Team Matches Points 1 Delhi Capitals 9 14 2 Gujarat Titans 8 12 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 12 4 Lucknow Super Giants 10 12 5 Punjab Kings 9 11 6 Mumbai Indians 10 10

DC will move to the top of the table. RCB will most likely stay at 3rd based on better NRR, LSG will jump to fourth and MI will slip to 6th.

If MI and DC win today

Position Team Matches Points 1 Delhi Capitals 9 14 2 Gujarat Titans 8 12 3 Mumbai Indians 10 12 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 12 5 Punjab Kings 9 11 6 Lucknow Super Giants 10 10

MI already have a better net run rate compared to RCB. MI's win will take them above RCB. DC will move to the top of the table and LSG will remain at 6th in the table.

If LSG and RCB win today

Position Team Matches Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 14 2 Gujarat Titans 8 12 3 Delhi Capitals 9 12 4 Lucknow Super Giants 10 12 5 Punjab Kings 9 11 6 Mumbai Indians 10 10

RCB will jump to first in the points table. DC will slip to third, LSG will jump to fourth, MI will slip to sixth in the table.

Advertisement

If MI and RCB win today

Position Team Matches Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 14 2 Gujarat Titans 8 12 3 Mumbai Indians 10 12 4 Delhi Capitals 9 12 5 Punjab Kings 9 11 6 Lucknow Super Giants 10 10

MI currently have a better net run rate compared to DC. MI's win and DC's defeat will take MI to third in the table. DC will slip to fourth in the table.