IPL 2025: How will points table look like after May 4? All possible scenarios explained

The Indian Premier League season is heading to an exciting climax as the playoffs are just around the corner.

Seven teams in IPL 2025 are still in contention for a playoff spot as Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been ruled out of a top-4 finish in the league stage.

Ahead of Sunday's double header, the IPL points table looks like this:

Top 8 teams

Position Team Matches Points NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 16 0.482 2 Mumbai Indians 11 14 1.274 3 Gujarat Titans 10 14 0.867 4 Punjab Kings 10 13 0.199 5 Delhi Capitals 10 12 0.362 6 Lucknow Super Giants 10 10 -0.325 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 9 0.271 8 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 -0.780

The above table can shift a bit based on the different combination of results today.

If RR and PBKS win

Position Teams Matches Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 16 2 Punjab Kings 11 15 3 Mumbai Indians 11 14 4 Gujarat Titans 10 14 5 Delhi Capitals 10 12 6 Lucknow Super Giants 11 10 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 9 8 Rajasthan Royals 12 8

Punjab Kings can go all the way up second with a win against the Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, if Rajasthan Royals also win today's IPL 2025 match and the Kolkata Knight Riders, sixth, seventh, and eight will remain the same.

If KKR and PBKS win

Position Teams Matches Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 16 2 Punjab Kings 11 15 3 Mumbai Indians 11 14 4 Gujarat Titans 10 14 5 Delhi Capitals 10 12 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 11 7 Lucknow Super Giants 11 10 8 Rajasthan Royals 12 6

In the above scenario, PBKS will move up to second and RR will stay in eighth. LSG and KKR will swap places to seventh and sixth, respectively.

If RR and LSG win

Position Teams Matches Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 16 2 Mumbai Indians 11 14 3 Gujarat Titans 10 14 4 Punjab Kings 11 13 5 Delhi Capitals 10 12 6 Lucknow Super Giants 11 12 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 9 8 Rajasthan Royals 12 8

If KKR and LSG win

Position Teams Matches Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 16 2 Mumbai Indians 11 14 3 Gujarat Titans 10 14 4 Punjab Kings 11 13 5 Delhi Capitals 10 12 6 Lucknow Super Giants 11 12 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 11 8 Rajasthan Royals 12 6

At present, Delhi Capitals's net run rate is too high to be disloged from fifth spot, even if LSG wins.