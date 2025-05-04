IPL 2025: How will points table look like after May 4? All possible scenarios explained

IPL 2025: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals in the first match of today's double header. In the second game, Punjab Kings, currently fourth in the table, will host the Lucknow Super Giants at 7:30 pm. A look at the points table based on the combination of results.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated4 May 2025, 03:01 PM IST
The IPL 2025 moves to the picturesque Dharamshala as Punjab Kings will host the Lucknow Super Giants at 7:30 pm today.
The IPL 2025 moves to the picturesque Dharamshala as Punjab Kings will host the Lucknow Super Giants at 7:30 pm today.(PTI)

The Indian Premier League season is heading to an exciting climax as the playoffs are just around the corner. 

Seven teams in IPL 2025 are still in contention for a playoff spot as Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been ruled out of a top-4 finish in the league stage.

Ahead of Sunday's double header, the IPL points table looks like this: 

Top 8 teams

PositionTeamMatchesPointsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru11160.482
2Mumbai Indians11141.274
3Gujarat Titans10140.867
4Punjab Kings10130.199
5Delhi Capitals10120.362
6Lucknow Super Giants1010-0.325
7Kolkata Knight Riders1090.271
8Rajasthan Royals116-0.780

 

The above table can shift a bit based on the different combination of results today.

If RR and PBKS win

PositionTeamsMatchesPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru1116
2Punjab Kings1115
3Mumbai Indians1114
4Gujarat Titans1014
5Delhi Capitals1012
6Lucknow Super Giants1110
7Kolkata Knight Riders119
8Rajasthan Royals128

Punjab Kings can go all the way up second with a win against the Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, if Rajasthan Royals also win today's IPL 2025 match and the Kolkata Knight Riders, sixth, seventh, and eight will remain the same.

If KKR and PBKS win

PositionTeamsMatchesPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru1116
2Punjab Kings1115
3Mumbai Indians1114
4Gujarat Titans1014
5Delhi Capitals1012
6Kolkata Knight Riders1111
7Lucknow Super Giants1110
8Rajasthan Royals126

In the above scenario, PBKS will move up to second and RR will stay in eighth. LSG and KKR will swap places to seventh and sixth, respectively.

If RR and LSG win

 

PositionTeamsMatchesPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru1116
2Mumbai Indians1114
3Gujarat Titans1014
4Punjab Kings1113
5Delhi Capitals1012
6Lucknow Super Giants1112
7Kolkata Knight Riders119
8Rajasthan Royals128

If KKR and LSG win

PositionTeamsMatchesPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru1116
2Mumbai Indians1114
3Gujarat Titans1014
4Punjab Kings1113
5Delhi Capitals1012
6Lucknow Super Giants1112
7Kolkata Knight Riders1111
8Rajasthan Royals126

At present, Delhi Capitals's net run rate is too high to be disloged from fifth spot, even if LSG wins.

However, one thing is for certain: regardless of what RR achieves today, it will not move up higher than eighth in the IPL 2025 table.

