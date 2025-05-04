IPL 2025: How will points table look like after May 4? All possible scenarios explained

The Indian Premier League season is heading to an exciting climax as the playoffs are just around the corner.
Seven teams in IPL 2025 are still in contention for a playoff spot as Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been ruled out of a top-4 finish in the league stage.
Ahead of Sunday's double header, the IPL points table looks like this:
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|16
|0.482
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|14
|1.274
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|14
|0.867
|4
|Punjab Kings
|10
|13
|0.199
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|12
|0.362
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|10
|-0.325
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|9
|0.271
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|-0.780
The above table can shift a bit based on the different combination of results today.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|16
|2
|Punjab Kings
|11
|15
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|14
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|14
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|12
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|10
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|9
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|8
Punjab Kings can go all the way up second with a win against the Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, if Rajasthan Royals also win today's IPL 2025 match and the Kolkata Knight Riders, sixth, seventh, and eight will remain the same.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|16
|2
|Punjab Kings
|11
|15
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|14
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|14
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|12
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|11
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|10
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
In the above scenario, PBKS will move up to second and RR will stay in eighth. LSG and KKR will swap places to seventh and sixth, respectively.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|16
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|14
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|14
|4
|Punjab Kings
|11
|13
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|12
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|12
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|9
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|8
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|16
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|14
|3
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|14
|4
|Punjab Kings
|11
|13
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|12
|6
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|12
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|11
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|6
At present, Delhi Capitals's net run rate is too high to be disloged from fifth spot, even if LSG wins.
However, one thing is for certain: regardless of what RR achieves today, it will not move up higher than eighth in the IPL 2025 table.
