IPL Auction 2025: How much was spent in earlier tournaments from 2008 to 2024 — check all details here

As the IPL 2025 auction is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today (November 23), we look at what was spent on earlier tournaments, from the inaugural series in 2008 to the most recent edition in 2024.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated24 Nov 2024, 11:45 AM IST
IPL 2025: As the IPL 2025 auction is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today, we look at what was spent on earlier tournaments, from the inaugural series in 2008 to the most recent edition in 2024.
IPL 2025: As the IPL 2025 auction is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today, we look at what was spent on earlier tournaments, from the inaugural series in 2008 to the most recent edition in 2024.(BCCI)

IPL 2025: The wait for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is almost over as the two-day event will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from today (November 24 to 25.

This is the second time that the auction is being conducted outside India, after the 2024 IPL Auction took place in Dubai.

For the IPL Auction 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised 366 Indian players and 208 overseas cricketers for the IPL 2025 edition. Several strong contenders, like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, and Shreyas Iyer, are likely to spark bidding wars.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Who are 3 new names added in mega auction? Check complete list

Tracking How Much Was Spent From 2008-2024

The initial IPL games had their auction process done in US dollars (USD/$), but shifted to using Indian Rupees (Rs) from 2014 onwards, according to a Sports Star report.

  • 2008: In the inaugural IPL tournament, teams spent a total of $36.43 million, as per the report.
  • 2009-2013: The following editions all had their expenditures in USD as follows — $7.65 million (2009), $3.65 million (2010), $62.775 million (2011), $10.995 million (2012), $11.885 million (2013), the report said.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Who are the oldest and youngest players in mega auction?

Watching the trend, the expenditure difference between the first and following five editions is significant. The same pattern is visible in the next following years. With the first edition in Rs, in 2014 seeing significantly more extravagant spending that did not see linear ascension, the report shows.

  • 2014-2019: (Expenditures in / crore) 262.6 crore (2014), 87.6 crore (2015), 136 crore (2016), 91 crore (2017), 431 crore (2018), 106.8 crore (2019), as per the report.

Also Read | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates: 577 players to go under hammer in Jeddah

The next few years includes the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown periods, but saw significant total spend in the IPL. Take a look.

  • 2020-2024: 140.3 crore (2020), 145.3 crore (2021), 551.7 crore (2022), 167 crore (2023), and 230.45 crore (2024), as per the report.

Also Read | IPL Mega Auction Live Streaming: How to watch, date, time in IST

Watch IPL Auctions: Timings

The IPL mega auction 2025 will start at 3.30 PM IST and will be held until 5 PM IST for the Marquee Sets. After this, there will be a 45-minute break. The final auction session will be held from 5.45 PM to 10:30 PM IST.

Once again, Mallika Sagar will helm the action for IPL 2025.

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL Auction 2025: How much was spent in earlier tournaments from 2008 to 2024 — check all details here

