IPL Auction 2025: How much was spent in earlier tournaments from 2008 to 2024 — check all details here

IPL 2025: The wait for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is almost over as the two-day event will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from today (November 24 to 25.
This is the second time that the auction is being conducted outside India, after the 2024 IPL Auction took place in Dubai.
For the IPL Auction 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised 366 Indian players and 208 overseas cricketers for the IPL 2025 edition. Several strong contenders, like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, and Shreyas Iyer, are likely to spark bidding wars.
The initial IPL games had their auction process done in US dollars (USD/$), but shifted to using Indian Rupees (Rs) from 2014 onwards, according to a Sports Star report.
Watching the trend, the expenditure difference between the first and following five editions is significant. The same pattern is visible in the next following years. With the first edition in Rs, in 2014 seeing significantly more extravagant spending that did not see linear ascension, the report shows.
The next few years includes the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown periods, but saw significant total spend in the IPL. Take a look.
The IPL mega auction 2025 will start at 3.30 PM IST and will be held until 5 PM IST for the Marquee Sets. After this, there will be a 45-minute break. The final auction session will be held from 5.45 PM to 10:30 PM IST.
Once again, Mallika Sagar will helm the action for IPL 2025.