IPL 2025: Is Mitchell Starc giving nightmares to opposition batters? Delhi Capitals pacer breaks silence in viral video

World Test Championship winner, check. ODI World Cup winner, double check. T20 World Cup winner, check. IPL winner, also check. Australia and Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc is part of an elite company, comprising just three players. Fellow Australians David Warner and Josh Hazlewood are the other two players to be part of the winning squads of the four competitions. The left-arm pacer has given sleepless nights and countless nightmares to so many batters over the years. Yet, the Australian is not buying that argument.

In a video released by the official handle of Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Starc was asked if he agrees with descriptions like “the most fearsome,” “gives me nightmares,” and “sleepless nights” regarding himself, and the ace pacer concluded the discussion with just two words: “Not really.”

Mitchell Starc in IPL 2025 Mitchell Starc started the season on a grand note, taking 8 wickets in the first two matches, played in Visakhapatnam. Starc registered his maiden five-wicket haul in T20s, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by his Australian teammate Pat Cummins. Starc was expensive against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. The left-arm pacer didn't have a good start against Rajasthan Royals, conceding 19 runs in his second over. However, he delivered when it mattered the most. RR batters couldn't score quickly off his accurate yorkers and the match unexpectedly ended in a tie. Starc bowled a good super over and conceded just 11 runs.

Mitchell Starc in IPL 2025: Wickets - 10, Economy - 10.1, Strike rate - 13