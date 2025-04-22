IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma unhappy with his Impact Player role for Mumbai Indians?

The 37-year-old former MI skipper, who has led the franchise to 5 IPL titles, has been relegated to an “Impact Player” this year as the Hardik Pandya-led side are utilising Sharma only for his batting prowess.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published22 Apr 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Rohit Sharma (an unbeaten 76 of 45) returned to form in Mumbai Indians's 9-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma (an unbeaten 76 of 45) returned to form in Mumbai Indians’s 9-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday.(REUTERS)

Rohit Sharma finally hit form in the Indian Premier League 2025 after the veteran opener smashed 76* (45) to help Mumbai Indians secure a comprehensive 9-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

This was a welcome sigh of relief for not just the ‘Hitman’ but also for his fans and, more importantly, MI as Sharma has been in poor form in IPL 2025.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma shares two-word message of support for Abhishek Nayar

The 37-year-old former MI skipper, who has led the franchise to 5 IPL titles, has been relegated to an “Impact Player” this year as the Hardik Pandya-led side are utilising Sharma only for his batting prowess.

Happy or unhappy with Impact Player role?

Sharma has found it tough to get into a rhythm while batting as an Impact Player, especially in games where MI chases as he ends up warming the bench for the entirety of the bowling innings.

However, he was able to get back his groove against CSK on Sunday as he smashed 4 boundaries and 6 sixes in typical Rohit Sharma fashion.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, where he picked up his Man of the Match award, Sharma said: “It's something we spoke about but 2-3 overs doesn't make huge difference but it's not easy when you haven't fielded for 17 overs, that's the thought process but I don't mind that if my team wants me to come straight away and bat.”

Wankhede honour

He was also asked about the announcement of a stand in his name at the Wankhede Stadium, to which he said he was not sure of how to react to being bestowed that privilege.

"Looks far away that stand, I enjoyed being out there, for me it is about staying out there and finishing the game, that is what gives me the most satisfaction. We are peaking at the right time, and we have won three games in a row.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Steve Waugh advises Rohit Sharma to reflect on Team India future

“It is a huge honour; I mentioned it as a young kid. We were not allowed to come to the stadium at some stage. But, having played all my cricket here, and now to have that stand, it is a big honour. Whenever that name comes up, I do not know how to react," he said.

Mumbai Indians’s next game is at Sunrisers Hyderabad and it remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma will continue playing the role of an impact player.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma unhappy with his Impact Player role for Mumbai Indians?
MoreLess
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.