IPL 2025: Is Virat Kohli ready to take on CSK spinners Ashwin & Jadeja? RCB coach explains strategy

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli has always scored higher against pace bowling and time and again the opposition teams took the opportunity to slow him down with spin. But Kohli being a perfectionist worked on his weakness and changed the pattern.

As he gears up to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chepauk, a spin-friendly venue, his battle with R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad will be in focus.

Speaking on Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Dinesh Karthik said, “He has batted well in the recent past against spin, especially in white-ball cricket.”

“I don’t want to go too deep into stats, but if you look at big matches, like the [T20] World Cup final, he delivered when it mattered. Even in the Champions Trophy, he was India’s second-highest run-getter. That doesn’t happen without playing spin well.”

Karthik points out how Kohli consistently tries to improvise. He says, “You speak to him even today – just now as I came out – he wanted to work on one more shot. At this stage of his career, for him to still want to add something new to his game tells you everything about his hunger,”

“He just wants to improve and keep raising the bar. That’s what makes him a special player.”

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad says, with Kohli in the opposition, it is always a ‘clash to look forward to’.

“Whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He's been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well. So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to.”

“RCB has been one of the strongest teams. They have done really well every year now,” Gaikwad told Jio Star.

How to watch RCB vs CSK match CSK will play its second match of the Indian Premier League 2025 campaign against RCB at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 28. CSK will take on RCB on Friday, March 28. RCB showcased an impressive display in their initial match of the season, achieving a decisive victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

You can catch the match live on JioHotstar

Full squads for RCB vs CSK match: CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran. Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad.