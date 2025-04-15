IPL 2025: ‘It either hits or…’ — CSK captain MS Dhoni reveals secret behind crazy runout against LSG’s Abdul Samad

MS Dhoni delivered one of the standout moments of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. He may not have a ‘magic wand’ to reverse CSK's fortunes, but he does have the ‘magic gloves’. The keeper produced an astonishing runout to dismiss LSG's Abdul Samad.

The loopy underarm throw left the fans in awe of the 43-year old.

‘It either hits or misses’ Dhoni explained his mindset to Rishabh Pant, LSG's captain and Zaheer Khan, LSG's mentor.

“I Just saw the stumps and went for it, it either hits or misses,” explained MS Dhoni. The ability to keep things simple is the chief reason behind Dhoni's success as a captain and wicket-keeper.

Rishabh Pant, who was the non-striker, revealed how scared he was about the throw coming to his end. “I was close, so I ran fast,”

Zaheer Khan, Dhoni's former Indian teammate, mimicked the throw.

MS Dhoni's all-round show MS Dhoni took one catch, effected one stumping and one runout in LSG's innings. He scored a blazing 26* off just 11 balls and ended CSK's five-game losing streak. CSK chased down LSG's 166 with 3 balls to spare.

MS Dhoni is the first and only player to win the Player of the Match award in IPL's first and 18th seasons.