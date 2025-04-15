IPL 2025: ‘It either hits or…’ — CSK captain MS Dhoni reveals secret behind crazy runout against LSG’s Abdul Samad

MS Dhoni's accurate underarm throw results in Abdul Samad's dismissal. 

Livemint
Published15 Apr 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants' Abdul Samad is being run out by Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.
MS Dhoni delivered one of the standout moments of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. He may not have a ‘magic wand’ to reverse CSK's fortunes, but he does have the ‘magic gloves’. The keeper produced an astonishing runout to dismiss LSG's Abdul Samad. 

 

The loopy underarm throw left the fans in awe of the 43-year old.

‘It either hits or misses’

Dhoni explained his mindset to Rishabh Pant, LSG's captain and Zaheer Khan, LSG's mentor.

 

“I Just saw the stumps and went for it, it either hits or misses,” explained MS Dhoni. The ability to keep things simple is the chief reason behind Dhoni's success as a captain and wicket-keeper.

Rishabh Pant, who was the non-striker, revealed how scared he was about the throw coming to his end. “I was close, so I ran fast,”

Zaheer Khan, Dhoni's former Indian teammate, mimicked the throw.

MS Dhoni's all-round show

MS Dhoni took one catch, effected one stumping and one runout in LSG's innings. He scored a blazing 26* off just 11 balls and ended CSK's five-game losing streak. CSK chased down LSG's 166 with 3 balls to spare.

MS Dhoni is the first and only player to win the Player of the Match award in IPL's first and 18th seasons.

What's next?

CSK play their archrivals Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 20 (Saturday). CSK defeated MI in Chennai on March 23. MI missed Hardik Pandya due to suspension and Jasprit Bumrah due to injury in that encounter. CSK defeated MI by 20 runs in Mumbai last year. Dhoni smashing hat-trick sixes off Hardik Pandya was the highlight of the game.

