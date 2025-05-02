IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah becomes seventh-highest wicket-taker in leagues history

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah surpassed veteran spinner Amit Mishra, becoming the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

Bumrah achieved this upward movement in the charts after his side's IPL game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

During the game, Bumrah delivered an impactful spell of 2/15 in four overs. In the powerplay, he gave a much-needed breather to Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, two other pacers, by getting two crucial wickets of RR skipper Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer in his over. While this was the only over he bowled during the powerplay phase, he managed to crush RR under its weight as they lost half their side.

Now, Bumrah, MI's top wicket-taker, sits at seventh spot in all-time IPL charts with 176 scalps in 140 matches at an average of 22.21, with an economy rate of 7.28 and best figures of 5/10. He has taken two five-wicket hauls. He is now above Amit Mishra, who took 174 scalps in 162 matches at an average of 23.82.

The top wicket-taker in the history of the IPL is Yuzvendra Chahal, currently playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS), with 218 wickets in 170 matches at an average of 22.36, economy rate of 7.91, and best figures of 5/40.

In seven matches of IPL 2025 so far, Bumrah has delivered solid returns after his comeback from injury, taking 11 scalps at an average of 17.72, economy rate of 6.96, with best figures of 4/22.

Coming to the match, MI was put to bowl first by RR, who chose to field first. The Men in Pink were soon made to regret their decision, as openers Ryan Rickelton (61 in 38 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma (53 in 36 balls, with nine fours) launched an assault that lasted 116 runs. After both openers were dismissed, Suryakumar Yadav (48* in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and skipper Hardik Pandya (48* in 23 balls, with six fours and a six) stitched a 94-run stand, taking MI to 217/2 in 20 overs. Maheesh Theekshana and skipper Riyan got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, RR looked helpless against a top-class MI attack right from the powerplay, sinking to 47/5. It was Jofra Archer (30 in 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes) who top-scored as RR were bundled out for 117 in 16.1 overs, losing by 100 runs.

Karn Sharma (3/23) and Trent Boult (3/28) were the pick of the bowlers for MI, with Jasprit Bumrah also delivering a pressurising four-over spell of 2/15. Skipper Hardik also got a wicket.

Rickelton was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award.

MI is at the top of the table with seven wins and four losses, giving them 14 points. RR is out of the playoff race, at eighth with three wins and eight losses, giving them six points. (ANI)