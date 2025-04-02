IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah’s return to competitive cricket delayed, more details inside

Jasprit Bumrah’s return to competitive cricket has been delayed, according to a report in The Times of India. Bumrah hasn’t started to bowl at full throttle at the BCCI’s Center of Excellence (CoE), formerly National Cricket Academy (NCA), in Bengaluru.

Jaspirt Bumrah sustained a lower back injury during the fifth Test between Australia and India in Sydney in January. It has been understood that Bumrah is clinically fit, but the workload has been carefully monitored, so that he won’t suffer a stress fracture. No definitive timeline has been set for Bumrah's comeback.

Injury to the same spot could be catastrophic Shane Bond, former New Zealand pacer, whose career got curtailed due to recurring injuries opined that he wouldn’t be playing Bumrah in more than two Tests in a row. Bond, in his interview with ESPNCricinfo also warned that another injury to the same spot where Bumrah had the surgery in 2023 could end his career.

Bumrah's gargantuan efforts in Australia Jasprit Bumrah delivered the best bowling efforts by an Indian bowler in recent history. His 32 wickets in 5 matches are the most in a series by an Indian in Australia. India’s chance of defending a narrow target evaporated once Bumrah couldn’t take the field on the third day of the Sydney Test.

Bumrah won the ICC Test Cricketer of the year and ICC Cricketer of the year award for his superlative efforts in 2024.

IPL 2025 participation Bumrah, the highest paid Mumbai Indians player was initially expected to miss the first three games of the ongoing Indian Premier League season. Mumbai started the campaign with two consecutive defeats and managed to win their third game, against the defending champions KKR.

India tour of England, 2025 India are scheduled to play 5 Tests in England, starting June 16. Given the difference in class between Bumrah and the rest of the bowling attack, India’s chance of winning the first Test series in England since 2007 will depend heavily on Bumrah’s availability.