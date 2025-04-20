IPL 2025: Jos Buttler’s old fanboy moment for AB de Villiers goes viral after 97 not out against Delhi Capitals; see pic

Jos Buttler's admiration for former South African cricketer AB de Villiers is not unknown. Two of the most dangerous batters in the world, both Buttler and De Villiers has the capability of taking down an opposition single-handedly on any given day. However, De Villiers has bid adieu to the game a long back, the Englishman is still going strong.

Recently, a series of Buttler's tweets on X went viral, more after the Gujarat Titans batter smashed an unbeaten 97 against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The tweets were widely shared by his fans, further proving De Villiers's greatness even after his retirement.

In a post on X that went viral, Buttler's series of four tweets has caught the attention of the fans which say “You are destined for Greatness if your Idol is AB de Villiers. Well played Buttler!” said the post.

The post became viral after Buttler's smashed his best in IPL 2025. Chasing Delhi Capitals 203/8, Gujarat Titans came out to bat at one down after Shubman Gill was dismissed for seven.

The former Rajasthan Royals opener stitched a 60-run stand with Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket, before forging another 119 runs off 69 balls with Sherfane Rutherford to seal the deal for Gujarat Titans.

