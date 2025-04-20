IPL 2025: Jos Buttler’s old fanboy moment for AB de Villiers goes viral after 97 not out against Delhi Capitals; see pic

Jos Buttler has been a fanboy for AB de Villiers all his life. While Buttler is still playing at the international level and IPL, De Villiers quit the game a long back.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Apr 2025, 04:18 PM IST
Jos Buttler and AB de Villiers (R). (X)

Jos Buttler's admiration for former South African cricketer AB de Villiers is not unknown. Two of the most dangerous batters in the world, both Buttler and De Villiers has the capability of taking down an opposition single-handedly on any given day. However, De Villiers has bid adieu to the game a long back, the Englishman is still going strong.

Recently, a series of Buttler's tweets on X went viral, more after the Gujarat Titans batter smashed an unbeaten 97 against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. The tweets were widely shared by his fans, further proving De Villiers's greatness even after his retirement.

In a post on X that went viral, Buttler's series of four tweets has caught the attention of the fans which say “You are destined for Greatness if your Idol is AB de Villiers. Well played Buttler!” said the post.

The post became viral after Buttler's smashed his best in IPL 2025. Chasing Delhi Capitals 203/8, Gujarat Titans came out to bat at one down after Shubman Gill was dismissed for seven.

The former Rajasthan Royals opener stitched a 60-run stand with Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket, before forging another 119 runs off 69 balls with Sherfane Rutherford to seal the deal for Gujarat Titans.

How Jos Buttler fared in IPL 2025?

Like his previous seasons, Buttler is having a decent season with three half-centuries in seven matches so far. The Gujarat Titans batter is currently placed third in the race for IPL 2025 Orange Cap with 315 runs at an average of 63.00. Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the points table with 10 points from seven games.

First Published:20 Apr 2025, 04:18 PM IST
