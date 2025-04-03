IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada leaves Gujarat Titans mid-season, here’s why

Gujarat Titans Kagiso Rabada has left the Gujarat Titans camp midway into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to ‘personal reasons’, the franchise informed on Thursday. Having played for Punjab Kings in the previous season, Kagiso Rabada was bought by Gujarat Titans for a whopping ₹10.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa from the ongoing season of the IPL due to some personal reasons. The South Africa international was a part of Gujarat Titans’ first two matches of the IPL 2025. Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” Gujarat Titans said in a statement.

The South African pacer made his Gujarat Titans debut against Punjab Kings Taking 1/41 in his four overs. He returned with figures of 1/42 against Mumbai Indians. However, he missed Gujarat Titans' win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

When contacted, Gujarat Titans didn't revealed much details about Kagiso Rabada's sudden departure. The franchise also didn't provide a tentative date of the South African pacer's return.

