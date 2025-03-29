IPL 2025: Kane Williamson aces five-second challenge but forgets THIS Sri Lankan spinner’s team; watch video

New Zealand great Kane Williamson exhibited his cricketing memory during the Indian Premier League (IPL) by taking part in a five-seconds challenge. Unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, Kane Williamson is working as an expert with official broadcaster Star Sports for the cash-rich league.

Kane Wiliamson, who had played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in IPL, was asked to name the current team name of certain players who recently made the move to different teams for IPL 2025. He almost completed a clean sweep, and missed out only one name. The ace Kiwi batter couldn't tell the current team name of Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The leg spinner joined Rajasthan Royals for ₹5.25 crore in the mega auction.

Earlier, Kane Williamson also impressed everyone with his Hindi proficiency, albeit with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

Kane Williamson's IPL achievements Kane Williamson won the coveted trophy with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, and also managed to win the Orange Cap with the Men in Orange in 2018. He also represented Gujarat Titans, and predicted his former teammate Shubman Gill to win the Orange Cap this time.