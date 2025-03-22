IPL 2025: Kane Williamson picks Shubman Gill over Virat Kohli to win 18th Orange cap

New Zealand Superstar Kane Williamson predicts Shubman Gill to win the orange cap of the 18th Tata IPL season. Kane Williamson made the prediction in the pregame show of official broadcasters JioStar. Williamson played with Shubman Gill for Gujarat Titans in the 2023 & 2024 seasons.

Williamson opined “Obviously, there are a few. But I am going to go with Shubman Gill. Quality, World class player. Also Virat Kohli, another stage in his career but gonna be right up there.”

Kane Williamson himself won the orange cap for scoring 735 runs in the 2018 season. Williamson won the IPL title in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat Kohli won the orange cap for the first time in 2016 where he scored 973 runs, the most by a batter in an IPL season. Shubman Gill won the orange cap in 2023 for scoring 890 runs, the 2nd most by a batter in a season. Ironically, both players ended up as beaten finalists.

Interestingly, that’s been the fate of the orange cap winners on most occasions. Robin Uthappa in 2014 and Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2021 are the only two instances of the orange cap winners being part of the title winning teams.

Orange cap winners over the years

2008, Shaun Marsh (PBKS - Semi finals)

2009, Matthew Hayden (CSK - Semi finals)

2010, Sachin Tendulkar (MI - Runners up)

2011, Chris Gayle (RCB - Runners up)

2012, Chris Gayle (RCB - 5th)

2013, Michael Hussey (CSK - Runners up)

2014, Robin Uthappa (KKR - Winners)

2015, David Warner (SRH - 6th)

2016, Virat Kohli (RCB - Runners up)

2017, David Warner (SRH - Playoffs)

2018, Kane Williamson (SRH - Runners up)

2019, David Warner (SRH - Playoffs)

2020, KL Rahul (PBKS - 6th)

2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK - Winners)

2022, Jos Buttler (RR - Runners up)

2023, Shubman Gill (GT - Runners up)

2024, Virat Kohli (RCB - Playoffs)



Virat Kohli would rather prefer to win the IPL title over the Orange cap than the other way around.