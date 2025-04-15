IPL 2025: KKR maestro Sunil Narine scripts history, becomes leading wicket-taker against single opponent in IPL

Punjab Kings have a new coach, a new captain and a revamped squad. Yet, nothing matters to Sunil Narine, the KKR great. Sunil Narine's best figures in the Indian Premier League came against Punjab Kings. His only IPL hat-trick also came against them. His 2/14 in 3 overs against PBKS, earlier today, helped him to become the leading wicket-taker against an opposition in IPL history. Narine grabbed the record from Umesh Yadav.

Most wickets against an opponent in IPL Sunil Narine vs Punjab Kings, 36 wickets

Umesh Yadav vs Punjab Kings, 35 wickets

Dwayne Bravo vs Mumbai Indians, 33 wickets

Mohit Sharma vs Mumbai Indians, 33 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 32 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Punjab Kings, 32 wickets

Most wickets in IPL Sunil Narine also became the third leading wicket-taker in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal - 207 wickets

Piyush Chawla - 192 wickets

Bhuvneshewar Kumar - 187 wickets

Sunil Narine - 187 wickets

Among the four bowlers listed above, Narine is the only one to have taken those wickets for a single franchise.

PBKS vs KKR: Punjab Kings opts to bat first Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first. His decision looked like the right one when PBKS raced to 39/0 in 3.1 overs. Harshit Rana's twin strikes in his first over pegged back the home team. Punjab Kings slipped to 42/3 and never recovered from that. Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh combined thrice, an IPL record for a bowler-fielder combination.