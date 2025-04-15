IPL 2025: KKR maestro Sunil Narine scripts history, becomes leading wicket-taker against single opponent in IPL

Punjab Kings have a new coach, a new captain and a revamped squad. Yet, nothing matters to Sunil Narine, the KKR great. Sunil Narine's best figures in the Indian Premier League came against Punjab Kings. His only IPL hat-trick also came against them. His 2/14 in 3 overs against PBKS, earlier today, helped him to become the leading wicket-taker against an opposition in IPL history. Narine grabbed the record from Umesh Yadav.
Sunil Narine vs Punjab Kings, 36 wickets
Umesh Yadav vs Punjab Kings, 35 wickets
Dwayne Bravo vs Mumbai Indians, 33 wickets
Mohit Sharma vs Mumbai Indians, 33 wickets
Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 32 wickets
Yuzvendra Chahal vs Punjab Kings, 32 wickets
Sunil Narine also became the third leading wicket-taker in IPL history
Yuzvendra Chahal - 207 wickets
Piyush Chawla - 192 wickets
Bhuvneshewar Kumar - 187 wickets
Sunil Narine - 187 wickets
Among the four bowlers listed above, Narine is the only one to have taken those wickets for a single franchise.
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first. His decision looked like the right one when PBKS raced to 39/0 in 3.1 overs. Harshit Rana's twin strikes in his first over pegged back the home team. Punjab Kings slipped to 42/3 and never recovered from that. Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh combined thrice, an IPL record for a bowler-fielder combination.
Varun Chakaravarthy (2/21 in 4 overs) went through the defences of Australians, Josh Inglis and Glen Maxwell, with an accurate googly. Narine's quick strikes pushed PBKS to 86/8. The last two pairs took them to 111 and for the 2nd time in four days, KKR restricted the home team for less than 120. CSK scored 103/9 in 20 overs vs KKR on April 11 in Chennai.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
