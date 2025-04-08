IPL KKR vs LSG: 5 Key players to watch today as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants

On April 8, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants. The action is set to begin at 3:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s KKR vs LSG match.

Sunil Narine: The Silent Assassin Sunil Narine continues to be a vital player for KKR against LSG. Narine’s all-round capabilities make him a trump card in any match. With the bat, he’s provided aggressive starts, scoring 51 runs in 3 games this season at a strike rate of 145.71. His ability to clear the ropes early can shift momentum fast.

With 182 wickets in his IPL career at a brilliant economy of 6.75, Narine is often the go-to bowler for breaking partnerships. Even though he’s taken only 2 wickets in 2025 so far, his economy of 8.09 on flat pitches holds value.

Harshit Rana: The Relentless Spear Harshit Rana has been a reliable bowler for KKR, especially in pressure situations. In his IPL career, he has taken 28 wickets in 25 matches with a decent average of 24.71. Though slightly expensive at 9.09, his knack for breakthroughs is valuable.

In IPL 2025, he already has 3 wickets in 4 games. His best this season, 2/36, shows he’s capable of striking when needed. Against LSG’s power-packed batting line-up, his role in the middle and death overs will be crucial. Expect Harshit to play a key role in containing runs and picking vital wickets.

Nicholas Pooran: The Caribbean Crusher Nicholas Pooran has been in explosive form for LSG this season, making him a key player against KKR today. In just 4 matches of IPL 2025, he has scored 201 runs at a stunning strike rate of 218.48 and an average of 50.25. He now holds the Orange Cap.

His highest score of 75 shows his ability to take games away in the middle overs. With 18 fours and 16 sixes already, Pooran has been among the cleanest hitters of the season. If KKR’s bowlers fail to dismiss him early, Pooran can single-handedly shift the momentum in Lucknow’s favour at Eden Gardens.

Venkatesh Iyer: The Indomitable Knight Venkatesh Iyer’s form could be vital for Kolkata Knight Riders in their match against Lucknow Super Giants. The left-hander scored a fiery 60 off 29 balls in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, showing great timing and confidence.

He's slowly gaining rhythm with 69 runs from 4 matches in IPL 2025. Known for his aggressive starts and ability to anchor innings, Iyer’s batting at the top provides balance to KKR’s power-packed middle order. If he clicks today at Eden Gardens, KKR will be well-placed to set or chase a big total. His current strike rate of 153.33 adds extra value.

Aiden Markram: The Protean Commander Aiden Markram brings solidity to LSG’s top order. In IPL 2025, he has scored 97 runs in 4 matches at a strike rate of 132.88, including a vital fifty. Over his IPL career, Markram has 1092 runs in 48 matches at an average of 29.51, with six fifties and a best of 68*. His 80 boundaries and 41 sixes highlight his attacking flair.