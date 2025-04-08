KKR vs LSG IPL 2025: Who’ll win today’s Kolkata vs Lucknow match at Eden Gardens? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will clash in IPL 2025 today (April 8). The 21st match of this season will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will start at 3:30 PM.

Three-time champions Kolkata are sitting at number 3 on the points table, with 2 wins in 4 matches. The Super Giants are at number 5, also with 2 wins in 4 matches.

KKR vs LSG: Head-to-Head Kolkata and Lucknow have played 5 IPL matches against each other so far. KKR have 2 wins while Lucknow have secured 3 wins as of now.

KKR secured both wins in IPL 2024. They won two out of two clashes against Lucknow last season.

KKR vs LSG: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI predicts about today’s KKR vs LSG match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Considering current form, team composition, and the spin-friendly conditions at Eden Gardens, KKR appear to have a slight advantage in this matchup. Their strong spin attack and recent success against LSG could tilt the scales in their favour. However, LSG’s potent batting lineup, led by Nicholas Pooran, cannot be underestimated. Crucially, if Rishabh Pant regains form, it could significantly boost LSG’s chances.”

Google Gemini predicts, “Given KKR's home advantage and slightly higher position in the points table, they might have a marginal edge. However, LSG have proven to be a capable side, and their equal win record indicates they are just as competitive.”

“It's likely to be a closely contested match. KKR will need to capitalise on their home conditions, while LSG will aim to secure an important away win. The team that executes their strategies better on the day and handles the pressure moments will likely emerge victorious,” it adds.

Grok predicts KKR to win, “Given KKR’s recent form at Eden Gardens, their dominant win over SRH, and their historical turnaround against LSG in 2024, they seem to have a slight edge.”

“Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to win this match, potentially by a narrow margin if LSG’s batsmen fire. The match is expected to be a close contest, likely decided by which team adapts better to the pitch as it slows down,” Elon Musk’s AI tool adds.

KKR vs LSG: Fantasy team Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Aiden Markram, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell (VC), Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana (C)

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

KKR vs LSG: Who’ll win? MyKhel predicts KKR will win the match tonight. Google Match Prediction says Kolkata have a 54% chance of winning. We also believe Kolkata will win tonight and enter the Top 4.