IPL KKR vs PBKS: Top 5 players to pick in your fantasy team today as KKR look to settle scores with Punjab at home

On April 26, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will clash at the Eden GArdens. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s KKR vs PBKS match.

Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer is a key fantasy pick for PBKS tonight because of his high-impact knocks this season, including 97 (42) and 82 (36). Though he’s had a few low scores, his ability to anchor or accelerate makes him a dangerous top-order batter.

Facing his former team KKR, he’ll be keen to deliver a match-winning performance at Eden Gardens.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Angkrish Raghuvanshi has shown glimpses of talent this season with a quickfire 50 (32) against SRH and handy knocks like 37 (28) vs PBKS. Though he batted low in the previous match against Punjab, it was more due to match dynamics than form.

With the top-order misfiring, KKR might push him higher up again tonight. That makes him a potential fantasy wildcard.

Andre Russell Andre Russell remains a crucial fantasy pick for tonight’s KKR vs PBKS clash due to his all-round abilities. Though his batting form has been inconsistent, he’s shown signs of regaining rhythm with a 15-ball 21 in the last outing against Punjab.

With the ball, he’s delivered key breakthroughs. He picked up 6 wickets across four games, including a best of 2/21. His dual-threat potential makes him fantasy gold.

Sunil Narine Even though he is not at his devastating best like last year, Sunil Narine has emerged as one of KKR’s most impactful players this season, both with bat and ball.

As an opener, he has scored 147 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 177.11, including 14 fours and 12 sixes. With the ball, he’s taken 7 wickets at an economy of 7.60. On his best day, he provides match-winning all-round value.

Josh Inglis Josh Inglis may not have fired yet in IPL 2025, but his T20I record speaks volumes. With a strike rate of 156.88 and two centuries in 29 matches, he’s known for explosive innings under pressure.