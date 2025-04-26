IPL KKR vs PBKS match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; can Kolkata settle the score with Punjab at Eden Gardens?

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 today (April 26). The 44th match of this season will take place at the Eden Gardens. It will start at 7:30 PM.

KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, are sitting at number 7 on the points table. The Knight Riders have secured only 3 wins in 8 matches so far. PBKS, captained by former KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, have won 5 out of their 8 matches. They are at number 5.

KKR vs PBKS: Head-to-Head KKR and PBKS have played 34 IPL matches against each other so far. The head-to-head history is quite in favour of Kolkata, which have won 21 of those. Punjab have won 13 matches against Kolkata so far.

This season, Punjab were bowled out for 111 in the 16th over when they met Kolkata last time. However, in reply, KKR could manage only 95. This match will be a chance for Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team to settle the score with PBKS, owned by Preity Zinta.

KKR vs PBKS: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s KKR vs PBKS match in IPL 2025.

“History cannot be ignored,” says ChatGPT, hinting at KKR’s superior head-to-head record against Punjab.

“Playing at Eden Gardens — their home ground — could give Kolkata a much-needed boost, especially if their top-order fires early and the spinners control the middle overs,” the OpenAI tool says.

Google Gemini goes in favour of KKR because of their strong head-to-head record and home advantage.

“KKR will be highly motivated to win at home and improve their standing, while PBKS will aim to continue their strong form and secure another victory over Kolkata,” the AI tool predicts.

Grok, however, leans towards the Punjab Kings (60-40) as it finds that PBKS’ form, recent victory over KKR, and balanced squad make them likely to win.

“Expect a high-scoring game (180–200), with PBKS’s bowling likely to hold firm or their batsmen outpacing KKR in a chase. KKR need a big performance from their top order to settle the score, but PBKS’s momentum should carry them to a narrow victory, further denting KKR’s playoff hopes,” says Elon Musk’s AI.

KKR vs PBKS: Fantasy team Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: Andre Russell (C), Sunil Narine (VC), Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis