IPL 2025 | KKR vs RCB: From hitting sixes to rolling his arms, Rinku Singh can do it all!

In this year’s Indian Premier League season, all eyes will be on explosive middle-order batsman Rinku Singh. After all, Kolkata Knight Riders’s rising star has built a reputation over the last couple of seasons for finishing matches off for his team in difficult situations. Who can forget when he smashed 5 sixes against Gujarat Titans’s Yash Dayal in 2023 to finish the game off, with KKR needing 28 from the last five deliveries? That season was career defining for Singh as he top-scored for KKR with 474 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 149.52. These performances elevated his stock and the inevitable India call up came soon after.

In addition to being a great finisher in the middle order, he is also an excellent fielder. However, ahead of the season opener later tonight against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens, Singh seems to have an ace up his sleeve.

In a post on X, KKR shared a video of the team bowling in the nets. England all-rounder Moeen Ali was seen warming up with his off spin but he wasn’t alone. In joined Rinku Singh and in an apparent attempt to copy Ali, Singh bowled an off break delivery that landed in a good length area. KKR captioned the video “UPDATE: We've added another bowler to our squad”.

See the video here:

While this was but a light-hearted video and it is unlikely KKR will deploy Rinku Singh’s bowling skills in the IPL, it is nice to see the middle-order batter show a different side to him.

IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB Season 17 of the Indian Premier League will kick off later tonight as defending champions KKR will take on RCB at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 22, 2024 in what is a repeat of the opening game of the inaugural edition in 2008.

However, there are reports the game might not go ahead as rain threatens to be a damp squib.

