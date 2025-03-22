Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
IPL 2025 kicks off today, March 22, with a high-voltage clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The opening match will be held at the iconic Eden Gardens, with the action set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s KKR vs RCB match.
Virat Kohli, who has been playing for RCB since 2008, is the highest run-scorer in IPL history with 8004 runs in 252 matches. Averaging 38.66 with a strike rate of 131.97, he has smashed 8 centuries and 55 fifties, including 705 fours and 272 sixes. A consistent performer, Kohli remains the backbone of RCB’s batting across seasons.
Varun Chakravarthy has played 71 IPL matches, taking 83 wickets with a best of 5/20. Known for his mystery spin, he has an impressive average of 23.31 and an economy of 6.82. His breakthrough season came in 2020, when he claimed 17 wickets. Varun remains a vital part of KKR’s bowling attack with his variations and control.
Sunil Narine has played 177 IPL matches, taking 180 wickets. In IPL 2024, he emerged as a surprise opener for KKR, scoring 488 runs with a century and three fifties at a 180+ strike rate. He also took 17 wickets, proving himself once again as a powerful all-rounder and a match-winner.
Rajat Patidar takes over as RCB captain in IPL 2025, replacing Faf du Plessis. Known for his calm temperament and solid middle-order batting, Patidar’s leadership will be closely watched. With limited captaincy experience, he faces the challenge of managing star players like Kohli and Maxwell while guiding RCB toward their elusive maiden IPL title.
Ajinkya Rahane leads KKR in IPL 2025, stepping in after Shreyas Iyer’s exit. A seasoned campaigner, Rahane brings calm leadership and a classic batting style. Known for his timing and composure, he thrives in the powerplay, often anchoring the innings. His captaincy will blend youth and experience to revive KKR’s championship hopes.
