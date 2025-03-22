Sunil Narine was given not out despite his bat hitting the stumps and dislodge the bails during the opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the eighth over when Rashik Salam Dar was bowling. The Indian medium pacer went round the wicket and fired a bumper just outside the off stump to be called a wide by the umpire.

Soon after, as Sunil Narine finished his half-hearted swing, the toe end of the West Indian's bat hit the stumps, dislodging one of the bails. The RCB players did appeal, but was given not out as the incident happened well after the ball was into the wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma's gloves.

What does the cricket laws say? According to MCC laws of cricket, under Article 35.2, “The striker is not out under this Law should his/her wicket be put down in any of the ways referred to in 35.1 if any of the following applies: it occurs after the striker has completed any action in receiving the delivery.”

Another point for Sunil Narine's not out could be that the ball was already called a wide by the umpire. So, any event occurring after that won't be considered.

What happened in KKR's first innings? Skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a wonderful 56 but defending champions KKR could only manage a sub-par 174/8 in 20 overs. Ajinkya Rahane made his fifty off just 31 balls and shared a 103-run stand for the second wicket with Sunil Narine (44) as at one stage KKR looked to break the 200-run margin with ease.