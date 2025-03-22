IPL 2025 | The old generation is still here to create memories: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli proclaimed that the Golden generation will keep the audience hooked for the upcoming IPL season and beyond. Kohli was asked about the battle for supremacy between Gen Gold (Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit) & Gen Bold by Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the host of the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Kohli acknowledged the rise of the upcoming stars, but also declared that the old stars will keep delivering the happy memories to the fans.
The Gen Gold comprise the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, all of them featuring in each of the 18 IPL seasons.
MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the two most successful captains in the history of IPL with 5 titles each. Rohit Sharma is also the joint most successful IPL player with 6 IPL titles. MS Dhoni has featured in the most number of matches (264) in the history of the league.
Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring chart with 8004 IPL runs to his name. He also leads the centurions list with 8 centuries to his name.
The 2024 season was the first season in the history of the IPL to see none of Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit leading their respective IPL teams.
Gen bold on the other hand is trying to shake up the old order for quite some time. Hardik Pandya managed to win the IPL title in his maiden season as captain in 2022. Shubman Gill nearly overhauled Virat Kohli’s 973 runs record in 2016 by smashing 890 runs in the 2023 season. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma have taken the centre stage despite the presence of established superstars in their respective sides.