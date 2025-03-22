IPL 2025 | The old generation is still here to create memories: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli proclaimed that the Golden generation will keep the audience hooked for the upcoming IPL season and beyond. Kohli was asked about the battle for supremacy between Gen Gold (Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit) & Gen Bold by Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the host of the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kohli acknowledged the rise of the upcoming stars, but also declared that the old stars will keep delivering the happy memories to the fans.

The bold generation is coming up very strongly, the old generation is still here trying to create memories - Virat Kohli The Gen Gold comprise the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, all of them featuring in each of the 18 IPL seasons.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the two most successful captains in the history of IPL with 5 titles each. Rohit Sharma is also the joint most successful IPL player with 6 IPL titles. MS Dhoni has featured in the most number of matches (264) in the history of the league.

Virat Kohli leads the run-scoring chart with 8004 IPL runs to his name. He also leads the centurions list with 8 centuries to his name.

IPL The 2024 season was the first season in the history of the IPL to see none of Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit leading their respective IPL teams.