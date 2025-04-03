KKR vs SRH: 5 Key players to watch today as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

On April 3, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at 5 key players in today’s KKR vs SRH match.

Andre Russell Andre Russell remains KKR’s ultimate game-changer with both bat and ball. While his 2025 season hasn’t taken off yet, just 9 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches, his career strike rate of 173.85 and 117 wickets show how lethal he can be.

His ability to deliver in crunch moments with explosive finishing or breakthrough spells makes him a must-have. With Eden Gardens known for high-scoring games, Russell’s big-hitting and death-over bowling could tilt the balance in KKR’s favour against SRH tonight. Expect fireworks.

Rinku Singh Rinku Singh has become KKR’s go-to man in tight finishes, earning cult status after his five sixes in a final over in April 2023. Though he has scored only 29 runs in three games this year, his proven ability to stay calm under pressure makes him a key asset in the middle order.

With a strike rate of over 142 in his IPL career, Rinku is a finisher who can change the game in a few balls. Expect fireworks if he gets going at Eden Gardens tonight.

Ajinkya Rahane KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane brings class and calm to the top order. With over 4,700 IPL runs and a strike rate of 160.38 this season, he’s shown he can adapt to the fast-paced format. His highest score of 56 in IPL 2025 proves his leadership and form are aligned.

As an experienced anchor, Rahane sets the tone early, balancing aggression and stability. Tonight, his role will be crucial in building a solid foundation against a strong SRH bowling lineup.

Mohammed Shami Mohammed Shami remains a crucial figure in SRH’s bowling attack. With 129 IPL wickets at an average of 27.23, he brings experience and sharp accuracy in the powerplay and death overs. Though his 2025 numbers (2 wickets in 3 matches) aren’t his best, Shami’s knack for early breakthroughs and calm under pressure makes him a potential game-changer.

His ability to swing the ball and exploit Eden Gardens’ bounce could trouble KKR’s top order. SRH will count on Shami to lead their pace unit and turn momentum early.

Heinrich Klaasen Heinrich Klaasen has emerged as SRH’s biggest weapon in the middle order. With 1,085 career IPL runs at a strike rate of 169.53, Klaasen combines raw power with consistency. In IPL 2025, he’s already scored 92 runs in 3 games at an explosive 184 strike rate.

Whether KKR bowl spin or pace, Klaasen has the firepower to dismantle any attack. His ability to accelerate in death overs and steady the innings when needed makes him one of the most dangerous finishers in the league.