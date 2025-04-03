KKR vs SRH: Who’ll win today’s Kolkata vs Hyderabad IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens? AI predictions, fantasy team, more

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers will lock horns in IPL 2025 today (April 3). The 15th match of this season will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will start at 7:30 PM.

The finalists of IPL 2024 haven’t had a great start this season. While SRH are at number 8 on the points table, KKR are sitting right at the bottom at number 10. Both lost 2 of their first 3 matches.

KKR vs SRH: Head-to-Head KKR and SRH have played 28 IPL matches against each other so far. The Knight Riders have a clear upper-hand with 19 wins while teh Sunrisers have emerged victorious in 9.

In IPL 2024, KKR clashed with SRH thrice. The first group match was close, with Kolkata winning by 4 runs. However, the next two, Qualifier 1 and final, were one-sided. KKR won both the games by 8 wickets.

KKR vs SRH: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s KKR vs SRH match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Considering current form and historical data, KKR appear to have an edge, especially with the home-ground advantage. However, cricket’s unpredictability means SRH could overturn expectations. Nonetheless, KKR seem slightly better positioned for a win tonight.”

Google Gemini expects a nailbiter, “This is a match between two teams who are currently underperforming and potentially feeling the pressure of being last year's finalists. Forget the "finalist" tag for now; both are desperate.”

“Kolkata Knight Riders win, but it will be a messy and tense affair. Honestly, neither team is looking convincing right now. KKR get the nod purely based on the home advantage. Expect a low-scoring, potentially error-ridden match as both teams try to find their footing. Don't expect fireworks,” it predicts.

Grok predicts SRH’s victory, “KKR’s a sinking ship—their batting collapses (116 vs MI) show a lack of spine, and their bowling’s too reliant on Rana and Chakaravarthy. Rahane’s leadership looks clueless; they’re at home, but Eden’s crowd can’t bat for them. Despite their losses, SRH have a top order that can turn games in 10 overs. Head, Sharma, and Klaasen are miles ahead of KKR’s top three. SRH’s bowling is shaky, but KKR’s batting is shakier—they’ve got no answer to Ansari’s spin or Harshal’s death-overs nous.”

KKR vs SRH: Fantasy team Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Travis Head, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen (C)