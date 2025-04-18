Evaarah: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty reveal daughter’s name; Anushka Sharma reacts: Check what it means

KL Rahul marked his 32nd birthday with a special announcement. The Delhi Capitals superstar took to Instagram and shared a picture of him holding his baby alongside his wife Athiya Shetty.

Advertisement

The couple revealed the name of the daughter in the caption, which read, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God.” And just like that, the couple introduced their little one to the world.

The couple's friends from the film industry flooded the comments with their warm wishes with the likes of Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pranutan, Harrdy Sandhu and more sending their love to the new parents.

Advertisement

What's in THIS name? So, what does the name Evaarah mean?

According to multiple reports, it has Hebrew roots and symbolises life and strength. And as the caption stated, the name Evaarah means “Gift of God”.

KL Rahul and Athiya welcomed their baby girl on March 24, 2025. The couple, who tied the knot in January 23, 2023, had kept things fairly private until today, Rahul's 32nd birthday. But with this adorable birthday reveal, they’ve given fans a moment to smile about.

KL Rahul IPL 2025 The wicketkeeper batsman has had lots to smile about this summer of 2025 as he has had a stellar start to the Indian Premier League season. Having moved to the Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore ahead of the season, after a tumultuous three years with the Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul and his team are sitting pretty at the top of the IPL standings after 6 matches.

Advertisement

DC are top of the table with 10 points in the season so far, and Rahul has been valuable for them so far. He is among the top 10 run getters this season so far with 238 runs from 6 matches at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 154.55.