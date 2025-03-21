Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 07:31 PM IST
Koushik Paul

IPL 2025 News LIVE: The 18th season of Indian Premier League will start with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IPL 2025 News LIVE: KKR are the defending champions of IPL. (PTI)

IPL 2025 News LIVE: IPL 2025 News LIVE: The 18th season of Indian Premier League will start with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Unlike the previous editions, IPL 2025 will have opening ceremonies at all the 13 venues. The grand Opening Ceremony will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, 2025 at 6 PM IST.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Date & Time

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. Kolkata is hosting an IPL opening ceremony for the first time since 2015. As per the rules, the home ground of the defending champions hosts the grand opening ceremony, the tournament opener, and the final in the following season. Accordingly, Eden Gardens will also host the final on May 25.

21 Mar 2025, 07:31:30 PM IST

IPL 2025 News LIVE: HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

Chris Gayle: 175 off 66 balls

Brendon McCullum: 158*off 73 balls

Quinton de Kock: 140*off 70 balls

AB de Villiers: 133*off 59 balls

KL Rahul: 132*off 69 balls Kings XI vs RCB

21 Mar 2025, 07:30:20 PM IST

IPL 2025 News LIVE: Most runs in Indian Premier league

Virat Kohli (RCB): 8004

Shikhar Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH): 6769

Rohit Sharma (DCH/MI): 6628

David Warner (DC/SRH): 6565

Suresh Raina (CSK/GL): 5528

21 Mar 2025, 07:29:03 PM IST

IPL 2025 News LIVE: MOST SUCCESSSFUL TEAMS

Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Chennai Super Kings won five IPL titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders won three IPL titles: 2012, 2014, 2024

21 Mar 2025, 04:12:27 PM IST

IPL 2025 live: Kane Williamson to do commentary in IPL 2025

The biggest news for all cricket fans is that Kane Williamson, who went unsold in the auction, will be commentating in the IPL 2025.

21 Mar 2025, 03:03:35 PM IST

IPL 2025 LIVE: Varun Chakaravarthy on KKR squad

“The squad looks good. I think it’s about cracking the code and having the best playing XI performing consistently. If we are able to get a set core in the first 3 matches, then we have great chances ahead in this season."

21 Mar 2025, 01:31:01 PM IST

IPL 2025 live: Shubman Gill on balancing captaincy and batting

Shubman Gill decodes how he manages captaincy and batting both at the same time.

21 Mar 2025, 01:18:31 PM IST

IPL 2025 LIVE: What is a second ball rule in IPL 2025?

The BCCI has introduced a second ball rule for IPL 2025 while retaining a few, including the Impact Player rule. A much more vast use of DRS has also been introduced. Take a look at those in detail

21 Mar 2025, 12:30:57 PM IST

IPL 2025 live: KKR will be looking forward to adding to the winning streak

KKR will be looking forward to adding to the winning streak with wins in the last 4 consecutive games against RCB. With a favourable 20-14 head-to-head record, the defending champions will be eager to kick off their title defence with a victory. An absolutely rollicking contest awaits us at the Eden Gardens.

21 Mar 2025, 11:54:45 AM IST

IPL 2025 live: Captain's photoshoot

Captains of all 10 teams during the IPL photoshoot. Delhi Capitals, KKR, Punjab Kings, RCB and LSG have new captains in IPL 2025.

21 Mar 2025, 11:45:23 AM IST

IPL 2025 LIVE: Rohit Sharma joins Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma has joined his Mumbai Indians teammates in Chennai to face CSK in their opener. The CSK vs MI clash is on March 23. Here's how you can book tickets.

21 Mar 2025, 11:43:50 AM IST

IPL 2025 LIVE: Shardul Thakur is likely to replace Mohsin Khan in LSG

Shardul Thakur is likely to replace Mohsin Khan in LSG squad for IPL 2025, according to TOI. For the unknown, Shardul Thakur has been training in LSG colours for quite a few days.

21 Mar 2025, 11:39:59 AM IST

IPL 2025 LIVE: All you need to know about Opening Ceremony

The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will have a grand opening ceremony with the likes of Disha Patani, Karan Aujla and others performing in Kolkata. Check full details HERE.

21 Mar 2025, 11:37:13 AM IST

IPL 2025 LIVE: Most successful teams in IPL

Chennai Super Kings ans Mumbai Indians are the two most successful side in IPL, having won the title five times each. KKR are the second-most successful team with three titles. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and now-defunct Deccan Chargers have won the trophy once each.

21 Mar 2025, 11:17:52 AM IST

IPL 2025 LIVE: Kolkata will host the opening game of IPL 2025

Kolkata will host the opening game of IPL 2025 since KKR are the defending champions. The three-time winners will take on RCB in the opening clash on March 22. The final is scheduled for May 25.

21 Mar 2025, 11:14:22 AM IST

IPL 2025 LIVE: Welcome to Live coverage of IPL Season 18

Hello and welcome to another brand new season of IPL.

