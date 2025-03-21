IPL 2025 News LIVE: IPL 2025 News LIVE: The 18th season of Indian Premier League will start with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Unlike the previous editions, IPL 2025 will have opening ceremonies at all the 13 venues. The grand Opening Ceremony will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22, 2025 at 6 PM IST.
IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Date & Time
The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. Kolkata is hosting an IPL opening ceremony for the first time since 2015. As per the rules, the home ground of the defending champions hosts the grand opening ceremony, the tournament opener, and the final in the following season. Accordingly, Eden Gardens will also host the final on May 25.
IPL 2025 News LIVE: HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:
Chris Gayle: 175 off 66 balls
Brendon McCullum: 158*off 73 balls
Quinton de Kock: 140*off 70 balls
AB de Villiers: 133*off 59 balls
KL Rahul: 132*off 69 balls Kings XI vs RCB
IPL 2025 News LIVE: Most runs in Indian Premier league
Virat Kohli (RCB): 8004
Shikhar Dhawan (DC/DCH/MI/PBKS/SRH): 6769
Rohit Sharma (DCH/MI): 6628
David Warner (DC/SRH): 6565
Suresh Raina (CSK/GL): 5528
IPL 2025 News LIVE: MOST SUCCESSSFUL TEAMS
Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
Chennai Super Kings won five IPL titles: 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders won three IPL titles: 2012, 2014, 2024
IPL 2025 live: Kane Williamson to do commentary in IPL 2025
The biggest news for all cricket fans is that Kane Williamson, who went unsold in the auction, will be commentating in the IPL 2025.
IPL 2025 LIVE: Varun Chakaravarthy on KKR squad
“The squad looks good. I think it’s about cracking the code and having the best playing XI performing consistently. If we are able to get a set core in the first 3 matches, then we have great chances ahead in this season."
IPL 2025 live: Shubman Gill on balancing captaincy and batting
Shubman Gill decodes how he manages captaincy and batting both at the same time.
IPL 2025 LIVE: What is a second ball rule in IPL 2025?
The BCCI has introduced a second ball rule for IPL 2025 while retaining a few, including the Impact Player rule. A much more vast use of DRS has also been introduced. Take a look at those in detail
IPL 2025 live: KKR will be looking forward to adding to the winning streak
KKR will be looking forward to adding to the winning streak with wins in the last 4 consecutive games against RCB. With a favourable 20-14 head-to-head record, the defending champions will be eager to kick off their title defence with a victory. An absolutely rollicking contest awaits us at the Eden Gardens.
IPL 2025 live: Captain's photoshoot
Captains of all 10 teams during the IPL photoshoot. Delhi Capitals, KKR, Punjab Kings, RCB and LSG have new captains in IPL 2025.
IPL 2025 LIVE: Rohit Sharma joins Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma has joined his Mumbai Indians teammates in Chennai to face CSK in their opener. The CSK vs MI clash is on March 23. Here's how you can book tickets.
IPL 2025 LIVE: Shardul Thakur is likely to replace Mohsin Khan in LSG
Shardul Thakur is likely to replace Mohsin Khan in LSG squad for IPL 2025, according to TOI. For the unknown, Shardul Thakur has been training in LSG colours for quite a few days.
IPL 2025 LIVE: All you need to know about Opening Ceremony
The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony will have a grand opening ceremony with the likes of Disha Patani, Karan Aujla and others performing in Kolkata. Check full details HERE.
