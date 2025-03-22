IPL 2025: List of players to have opened for both RCB & KKR

IPL 2025: RCB spent 11.50 crore to buy Phil Salt in the IPL 2025 Mega auction. The losing bidder? Unsurprisingly, it was the Kolkata Knight Riders, who desperately wanted the successful Narine-Salt combo to thrive at the top of the order. Incidentally, Phil Salt’s new team is pitted against his former team and he will be expected to have an emotional reunion. Phil Salt is not the only opener to switch loyalties between RCB & KKR.

(Phil Salt scored 435 runs in just 12 innings at an incredible strike rate of 182 in IPL 2024 representing Kolkata Knight Riders)

Chris Gayle, KKR to RCB Chris Gayle represented KKR in the 2009 & 2010 seasons. He scored 463 runs in 16 innings with just 2 fifties to his name. However, his time at the RCB elevated his status from an ordinary opener to one of the most destructive batting forces in T20 cricket. Gayle’s first three seasons in RCB yielded more than 2000 runs and 150 sixes. Although he couldn’t win the coveted trophy with RCB, he formed the most destructive batting trio the league has ever seen in the form of Kohli-Gayle-de Villiers.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Jacques Kallis, RCB to KKR The greatest all-rounder in the history of the game played for RCB in the first three IPL seasons. He scored 572 runs in his final season with RCB in 2010. KKR snatched him in the 2011 auction and the rest is history. Kallis played an integral part in KKR’s 2012 and 2014 title winning campaigns. Overall, he scored 1295 runs and took 42 wickets during his fruitful four-year stay with KKR.

Robin Uthappa, RCB to KKR Robin Uthappa’s IPL career criss-crossed with Jacques Kallis. Uthappa played with Kallis in RCB during the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He later reunited with Kallis in KKR for the 2014 season. Uthappa won the orange cap in his title-winning maiden season by scoring 660 runs. Uthappa later won the IPL title with CSK in 2021.

Brendon McCullum, KKR to RCB The man who sold the IPL vision to the global audience in just under 120 minutes.Brendon McCullum’s 158* off 73 in the first-ever IPL game etched his name in the annals of IPL history. Ironically, it remained as the only century by a KKR batter for almost 15 years. McCullum later played one season with RCB in 2018 with very minimal impact.

