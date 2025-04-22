IPL 2025: ‘Lock him up’ - Yograj Singh reveals how Yuvraj disciplined Abhishek Sharma from partying, meeting girlfriends

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh disciplined Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abishek Sharma by stopping the latter from indulging in partying.

According to Yograj Singh, Yuvraj’s father, the 43-year-old took SRH’s new rising star under his wings because Sharma’s father was unable to do so.

Speaking to Cricket Next, Yograj said: “Late night parties... girlfriends. What happened then? Yuvraj said, ‘Lock him.’ He came under Yuvraj Singh's wings as his father couldn't handle him.

“Yuvi once shouted at him, 'Where are you?'. I heard him shout. 'It's 9 pm, go to bed. Do you understand me? I am coming.' He then handed over the phone and went to bed. Yuvi then told his father to wake him up at 5 am," he added.

Yograj further revealed that Yuvraj took Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill under his wings as well and disciplined the right hand batter in a similar manner. See here:

Special relationship The duo coming under Yuvraj’s tutelage is not by accident but by design as they all hail from Punjab. Both Abhishek and Shubman have been vocal about Yuvraj’s contribution to their careers and the duo consider him as their mentor.

In an interview with Curly Tales, the 43-year-old revealed that he gets nervous when he watches the duo play on television. “I get nervous when Abhishek and Shubman are batting,” said the two-time World Cup-winner with the Men in Blue.

In the same interview with Curly tales, Yuvraj's mother Shabnam Singh revealed a lot of cricketers are scared of disappointing his son. "A lot of people are scared of him like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma.

"After their games are over, in the evening, he will call them and be like 'what shot did you play? They get petrified of him.”

Mentorship success The tough love seems to have paid off as both Gill and Sharma are amongst the brightest prospects in Indian cricket.

Shubman Gill is already an established star in the Indian team, representing the Men in Blue across all three formats.

Sharma, on the other hand, has recently cemented his place in the Indian T20 team as the default opener. Ever since making his T20 international debut in Zimbabwe in late July, the swashbuckling southpaw has gone on to represent India in 17 matches and has two centuries to his name.

His previous T20 game prior to the Indian Premier League season was against England at the Wankhede stadium, where he smashed 135 of just 54 balls.

In IPL 2025, the two have had pretty good personal seasons respectively, although Gill’s GT team are having a much better campaign compared to SRH.