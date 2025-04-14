IPL 2025: LSG use Digvesh Rathi to troll MS Dhoni with ‘Bole Jo Koyal’ meme ahead of CSK clash - Watch viral video

The Indian Premier League is a high pressure tournament where metrics, analytics, and strategies are the common core points for all 10 teams in their quest for T20 glory. There is another area of the game where many teams try to ‘one up’ each other; social media banter.

The latest to put out a viral piece of content is the Lucknow Super Giants.

Ahead of their high stakes clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium against the Chennai Super Kings, the home side dropped a hilarious video that took a dig at CSK’s iconic captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“Bole Jo Koyal” The video’s main protagonist is their latest sensation, leg spinner Digvesh Rathi. The video is a compilation of the bowler in his elements but the reason for its virality is the audio that accompanied the footage. The audio is of the song “Bole Jo Koyal”, a song that is often used in hilarious memes featuring the CSK skipper.

LSG captioned their post “Turns out, Digvesh has 7 letters too…” - a nod to another meme that is often associated with Dhoni - which is a compilation of Rathi practicing at the nets while also lip-syncing the lyrics to this well-known vintage song. Take a look here:

7 is the number The reference to the number 7 in LSG’s caption is a nod to Dhoni’s jersey number.

However, in recent seasons, the number 7 has also become a meme template for social media users. Since the name “MS Dhoni” also comprises 7 letters, social media users have used that as fuel for more memes.

