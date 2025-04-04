IPL 2025, LSG v MI: Hardik Pandya’s historic achievement - First IPL captain to take a five-wicket haul

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya etched his name in the history books, by claiming the first-ever five-wicket haul by a captain in Indian Premier League.
Hardik Pandya took the wickets of Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Akash Deep.
Hardik Pandya (MI) - 5/36 vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2025
Anil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16 vs Deccan Chargers, 2009
Anil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16 vs Deccan Chargers, 2010
JP Duminy (DC) - 4/17 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2015
Shane Warne (RR) - 4/21 vs Deccan Chargers, 2010
Yuvraj Singh (Pune Warriors India) - 4/29 vs Delhi Capitals, 2011
Hardik Pandya has 72 wickets in his IPL career. here are his bunnies
Shubman Gill - 4 dismissals in 5 meetings
Mayank Agarwal - 3 dismissals in 6 meetings
Manish Pandey - 3 dismissals in 7 meetings
Hardik has also dismissed the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, yuvraj Singh, Sanju Samson, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir.
Hardik Pandya managed to beat Lucknow Super Giants as the captain of Gujarat Titans in all 4 meetings. However, he lost the two matches as the captain of Mumbai Indians last season. Mumbai Indians are chasing a daunting target of 204 in Lucknow on Friday.
Lucknow Super Giants
Michell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan
Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, M Siddarth, Akash Singh
Mumbai Indians
Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Angad Bawa (debut), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur
Substitutes: Tilak Verma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raju, Karn Sharma
