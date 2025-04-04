IPL 2025, LSG v MI: Hardik Pandya’s historic achievement - First IPL captain to take a five-wicket haul

Hardik Pandya registered the best figures (5/36) by an IPL captain

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published4 Apr 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Hardik Pandya's 5/36 vs Lucknow Super Giants are the best figures by a captain in IPL
Hardik Pandya’s 5/36 vs Lucknow Super Giants are the best figures by a captain in IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya etched his name in the history books, by claiming the first-ever five-wicket haul by a captain in Indian Premier League.

Hardik Pandya took the wickets of Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Akash Deep.

Best figures by a captain in Indian Premier League

Hardik Pandya (MI) - 5/36 vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2025

Anil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16 vs Deccan Chargers, 2009

Anil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16 vs Deccan Chargers, 2010

JP Duminy (DC) - 4/17 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2015

Shane Warne (RR) - 4/21 vs Deccan Chargers, 2010

Yuvraj Singh (Pune Warriors India) - 4/29 vs Delhi Capitals, 2011

Hardik Pandya's bunnies in IPL

Hardik Pandya has 72 wickets in his IPL career. here are his bunnies

Shubman Gill - 4 dismissals in 5 meetings

Mayank Agarwal - 3 dismissals in 6 meetings

Manish Pandey - 3 dismissals in 7 meetings

Other notable victims

Hardik has also dismissed the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, yuvraj Singh, Sanju Samson, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir.

Hardik Pandya's challenge as MI skipper

Hardik Pandya managed to beat Lucknow Super Giants as the captain of Gujarat Titans in all 4 meetings. However, he lost the two matches as the captain of Mumbai Indians last season. Mumbai Indians are chasing a daunting target of 204 in Lucknow on Friday.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants

Michell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, M Siddarth, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians

Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Angad Bawa (debut), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

Substitutes: Tilak Verma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raju, Karn Sharma

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025, LSG v MI: Hardik Pandya’s historic achievement - First IPL captain to take a five-wicket haul
MoreLess
First Published:4 Apr 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.