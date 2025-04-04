IPL 2025, LSG v MI: Hardik Pandya’s historic achievement - First IPL captain to take a five-wicket haul

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya etched his name in the history books, by claiming the first-ever five-wicket haul by a captain in Indian Premier League.

Hardik Pandya took the wickets of Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Akash Deep.

Best figures by a captain in Indian Premier League Hardik Pandya (MI) - 5/36 vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2025

Anil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16 vs Deccan Chargers, 2009

Anil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16 vs Deccan Chargers, 2010

JP Duminy (DC) - 4/17 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2015

Shane Warne (RR) - 4/21 vs Deccan Chargers, 2010

Yuvraj Singh (Pune Warriors India) - 4/29 vs Delhi Capitals, 2011

Hardik Pandya's bunnies in IPL Hardik Pandya has 72 wickets in his IPL career. here are his bunnies

Shubman Gill - 4 dismissals in 5 meetings

Mayank Agarwal - 3 dismissals in 6 meetings

Manish Pandey - 3 dismissals in 7 meetings

Other notable victims Hardik has also dismissed the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, yuvraj Singh, Sanju Samson, Kane Williamson, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir.

Hardik Pandya's challenge as MI skipper Hardik Pandya managed to beat Lucknow Super Giants as the captain of Gujarat Titans in all 4 meetings. However, he lost the two matches as the captain of Mumbai Indians last season. Mumbai Indians are chasing a daunting target of 204 in Lucknow on Friday.

Playing XIs: Lucknow Super Giants

Michell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahamad, M Siddarth, Akash Singh

Mumbai Indians

Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Raj Angad Bawa (debut), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur