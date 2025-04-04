IPL 2025, LSG v MI: Hardik Pandya’s way of handling youngsters - sharing personal lessons. Watch video

Mumbai Indians are known to unearth talent from all corners of the world. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, captain Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma have all made it to the highest level, thanks to the rigorous scouting program of the 5-time champions. Vignesh Puthur, the leg-spinner from Kerala and Ashwani Kumar, the left-arm pacer from Punjab, are the latest addition to the success story.

In an interview with JioStar, the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League, Hardik Pandya was asked to share his way of handling youngsters.

‘Belief is important’ The skipper is full of admiration for the youngsters. “They are good, that's why they are here,” said Hardik. He also addressed the need to help when self-doubt impedes an individual them from expressing his skills.

“What I can add in their life is the lessons I learned over the years”

Success stories of 2025 Mumbai Indians have unearthed two new bowling sensations in the form of Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar.

Vignesh Puthur made his debut in MI's first game of the season, against the Chennai Super Kings. Vignesh took 3 wickets, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, the CSK skipper.

Ashwani Kumar, the 23-year old left-arm pacer from Punjab, stole the show against KKR on Monday. He took a wicket off his first ball, just the 10th bowler to achieve the rare feat in IPL. He also registered the best figures (4/24) by an Indian on IPL debut

Scores to settle Mumbai Indians remain winless at the EKANA Stadium in Lucknow, the only venue in India where they played more than one game and are yet to taste success.