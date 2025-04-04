IPL 2025, LSG v MI: Watch the ball and react. Hardik Pandya’s self motivation talk. Watch the video

The only way to do great work is to love what you do - Steve Jobs

Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians skipper seems to have been inspired by the legendary founder of Apple.

In a video released by the official account of Indian Premier League, Hardik Pandya is seen to be doing a lot of self talk. “Oh, Shot Hardik,” exclaimed Hardik Pandya, on his shot making. “Watch the ball and react. Just react,” is another strong advice he had for himself.

Mumbai Indians' slow start Mumbai Indians have managed to win 1 of the 3 matches this season. They lost their two away games, against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The captain batted only once and couldn't influence the outcome of the match. He mustered just 11 off 17 balls against his former team, Gujarat Titans.

Hardik Pandya's patchy form Hardik Pandya's return to the Mumbai Indians last season didn't go the way he envisaged. He made just 216 runs in 13 innings at an average of 18. The team's fortune mirrored the captain's form, as the 5-time champions finished last in the points table, managing just 4 wins. Hardik's bowling form has been much better than his batting exploits. He has taken 14 wickets since the start of IPL 2024.

Scores to settle As the captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya managed to win all 4 games against the Lucknow Super Giants. On the contrary, he lost his two games as MI skipper to LSG last year.