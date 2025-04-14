IPL LSG vs CSK: Top 5 players to watch today as Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants take on Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

On April 14, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the Top 5 players in today’s LSG vs CSK match.

Nicholas Pooran Nicholas Pooran is the most important player for LSG against CSK tonight. He is in brilliant form and currently holds the Orange Cap in IPL 2025. In his last six innings, Pooran has scored 61, 87, 12, 44, 70 and 75 runs. Except for one low score against Mumbai, he has been unstoppable.

Pooran’s ability to score quick runs and handle pressure makes him dangerous for CSK. His aggressive batting, powerful hitting and consistent performances have given LSG strong finishes. If he fires tonight, LSG will have a clear advantage over CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja has struggled badly in IPL 2025 so far. With the bat, his scores read 0, 9, 2, 32, 25, and 17; nothing match-winning. His highest is just 32 off 22 balls against Rajasthan. Most times, he has failed to accelerate.

Even with the ball, Jadeja hasn’t looked threatening. In 6 matches, he has only 2 wickets. He went wicketless in 4 out of 6 games. His economy, too, has been expensive in a few matches. CSK badly need him to deliver tonight. And, he probably will.

Vijay Shankar Vijay Shankar has looked decent for CSK in IPL 2025 but not consistently threatening. His best knock came against Delhi, where he scored a fighting 69 off 54 balls. But apart from that, he hasn’t made a big impact.

His scores in the four matches he played are 29 (21), 2 (2), 69 (54) and 9 (6). Clearly, there is a gap between his good days and bad days. If CSK want to challenge LSG tonight, Vijay Shankar must step up and support the struggling batting line-up.

Matheesha Pathirana Matheesha Pathirana remains impressive in IPL 2025 despite limited matches. In 4 games this season, he has picked 5 wickets. His best bowling figure is 2/28. But, his economy rate has slightly increased to 9.19, compared to his career economy of 8.11.

Pathirana’s bowling average this season is 29.40, and his strike rate has dropped to 19.20. It means he is taking more balls to get wickets. In a struggling CSK attack, Pathirana’s yorkers and death bowling will be crucial against LSG’s power-hitters tonight.

Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant has had a very disappointing IPL 2025 so far with the bat. In his last 6 innings, his scores read 21 (18), 0 (0), 2 (6), 2 (5), 15 (15) and 0 (6). He has failed to cross even 25 runs in any match this season.