IPL LSG vs CSK match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; will MS Dhoni’s magic work again as Chennai take on Lucknow?

Lucknow Super Giants will face Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 at Ekana Cricket Stadium today. LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, are 4th with 4 wins while CSK, captained by MS Dhoni, are at the bottom with only 1 win in 6 matches. Check AI predictions, fantasy team and more.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated14 Apr 2025, 10:01 AM IST
IPL LSG vs CSK match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; will MS Dhoni’s magic work again as Chennai take on Lucknow?(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will clash in IPL 2025 today (April 14). The 39th match of this season will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Also known as Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow and will start at 7:30 PM.

Rishabh Pant-led LSG are sitting at number 4 on the points table. They have secured 4 wins in 6 matches so far. Chennai Super Kings are now captained by MS Dhoni as Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. They are at the bottom, with just 1 win in their 6 matches so far.

LSG vs CSK: Head-to-Head

Lucknow and Chennai have played 5 IPL matches against each other so far. CSK have just 1 win while Lucknow have secured 3. One match produced no results.

In IPL 2024, they clashed twice. Lucknow won both matches, one by 8 wickets and the other by 6 wickets. Last year, LSG finished at number 7 while CSK finished at number 5.

LSG vs CSK: AI Prediction

Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s LSG vs CSK match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “LSG are flying high. Rishabh Pant is in beast mode as captain. Their batting looks deep, bowling sharp, and playing at home in Lucknow makes them even more dangerous.”

“This is not the old CSK. Dhoni’s magic feels like running on fumes. Injuries, out-of-form batters and just one win in six matches scream trouble. Unless Dhoni pulls off something from fantasy land, LSG should thrash CSK tonight,” the OpenAI tool adds further.

Google Gemini predicts LSG will win, “This match looks like a straightforward victory for Lucknow Super Giants. They are playing at home against a struggling and demoralised Chennai Super Kings side that have a terrible head-to-head record against them. The captaincy change in CSK feels like a desperate move rather than a strategic masterstroke at this point.”

Grok also predicts that LSG will win, “MS Dhoni’s leadership is a wild card, but it’s hard to see him turning around a sinking ship against a confident LSG at home in Ekana.”

“LSG will steamroll CSK by at least 7 wickets or 20 runs, exposing Chennai’s batting frailties and bowling inconsistencies. CSK’s campaign looks headed for a humiliating rock-bottom finish,” the prediction adds.

LSG vs CSK: Fantasy team

Batters: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (C), Aiden Markram (VC), Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Matheesha Pathirana, Avesh Khan

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

LSG vs CSK: Who’ll win?

CricTracker predicts LSG to no matter who bowls first. Google Match Prediction says the Lucknow Super Giants have a 58% chance of winning. However, we want to see the Mahi magic again and predict CSK to clinch a nailbiter.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and purple cap.

 
First Published:14 Apr 2025, 10:01 AM IST
